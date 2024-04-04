Bengaluru: Namma Metro Phase III project from JP Nagar-Kadabagere set to commence by 2024 end

The third phase of the Bengaluru Metro project, spanning 44.65 km from JP Nagar to Kadabagere, is set to commence by late 2024 pending central government approval. The project, estimated at ₹15611 crore, has seen preparatory works by BMRCL, including land acquisition. Changes in train lengths and station layouts have been made to align with Union Ministry directives.

The much-anticipated third phase of the Bengaluru Metro project, spanning approximately 44.65 km from JP Nagar to Kadabagere, is slated to kick off by the end of 2024. With the central government's approval pending, the state government has already given its consent, marking a significant step forward in the project's realization.

Scheduled to span approximately 44.65 km, the third phase of the metro project has been long-awaited by commuters seeking enhanced connectivity across the city. The project, estimated at ₹15611 crore, was initially anticipated to receive approval before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, but delays ensued.



Bengaluru: BMRCL calls for tender to create feasibility report for extending Namma Metro to Tumkur

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been actively engaged in preliminary works since last December, including land acquisition and other preparatory activities. A significant portion of land, totalling 100 acres, has been earmarked for the project, with 75 acres allocated for the construction of a depot near Badarahalli Police Station on Magadi Road. Additionally, 25 acres have been designated for the construction of a flyover, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the upcoming infrastructure endeavour.

Notably, adjustments have been made to streamline the project's costs and specifications. In response to directives from the Union Ministry of Urban Development, the number of coaches for the metro trains has been reduced from six to three, aligning with efforts to optimize resources while maintaining efficiency.



BMRCL issues traffic alert: Bannerghatta main road to remain partially closed for 1 year; Here's why

Despite progress on the Namma Metro's third phase, recent proposals for double-decker metro roads along similar routes have added further considerations to the city's urban transit landscape. Feasibility reports are being sought for routes spanning from JP Nagar 4th stage to Hebbal, Hosahalli to Kadabagere, Sarjapur to Ibbalur, and Koramangala to Agara, reflecting ongoing efforts to explore diverse transportation solutions.

In November 2022, the state government initially formulated detailed project reports (DPR) for the metro project's two phases, outlining corridors spanning 44.6 km. However, revisions were necessitated following recommendations from the central government, prompting resubmission of the proposal with adjustments to train lengths and station layouts.