Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Metro service suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct

    A tree branch fell on the metro tracks between MG Road and Trinity Station at 7:26 PM due to heavy rainfall, causing major disruptions. BMRCL is running short loop services between Indiranagar-Whitefield and MG Road-Challaghatta. Efforts are ongoing to clear the branch and restore normal operations. Commuters should stay updated via official channels.

    Bengaluru: Metro trains suspended between Indiranagar & MG Road due to fallen tree branch on viaduct vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

    Heavy rains have caused chaos to normal life in Bengaluru and disrupted Bengaluru metro services. A tree branch fell on the metro tracks between MG Road and Trinity Station, causing significant troubles in train services. The incident occurred due to heavy rainfall at 7:26 PM.

    Following the incident, tBMRCL issued an alert saying, "There is no train service between MG Road and Indiranagar". Currently, trains are operating in short loops between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and MG Road to Challaghatta. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working hard to clear the branch and resume normal operations.

    In an official statement, Srivas Rajagopalan, Executive Assistant to the Public Relations department of BMRCL, addressed the issue:

    "Due to heavy rains at 7:26 PM, branches have fallen on the viaduct track between MG Road and Trinity. Consequently, there is no train service between MG Road and Indiranagar. Currently, short loop services are running between Indiranagar and Whitefield, and Challaghatta to MG Road. We regret the inconvenience caused and seek public cooperation."

    BMRCL has apologized for the inconvenience and is asking for public cooperation as they work to clear the tracks. 

    Efforts are ongoing to remove the fallen branch and restore normal metro services. Commuters are advised to stay updated through official BMRCL channels and plan their travel accordingly.

    Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road . Trains are operating only between Indranagar to Whitefield and MG road to Challaghatta , from 7.26 PM . Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations FKI

    — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) June 2, 2024
    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 8:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Hassan MP not cooperating with SIT, say sources; claims theft of personal phone vkp

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Hassan MP not cooperating with SIT, say sources; claims theft of personal phone

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH)

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH)

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today vkp

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5 vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6-7 instead of June 4-5

    Recent Stories

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more gcw

    Oppo F27 series likely to launch on June 13; Check expected features, camera details & more

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail 3 weeks after bail period ends gcw

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail after bail period ends

    Disha Patani oozes HOTNESS at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; poses in green backless dress [PHOTOS] ATG

    Disha Patani oozes HOTNESS at Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; poses in green backless dress [PHOTOS]

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC seeks Jairam Ramesh's reply on 'Amit Shah called 150 officials' claim gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC seeks Jairam Ramesh's reply on 'Amit Shah called 150 officials' claim

    Who wins Lok Sabha elections 2024? Modi vs Rahul astrology prediction vkp

    Who wins Lok Sabha elections 2024? Modi vs Rahul astrology prediction

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon