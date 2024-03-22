Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru Metro mishaps: Citizens urge BMRCL to implement PSDs for added protection

    Bengaluru's metro system faces safety concerns following tragic incidents, prompting calls for improved security measures. The recent suicide at Attiguppe station has sparked demands for action, leading Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to announce plans for Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) on the yellow line. This initiative aims to prevent suicides and accidents, prioritizing passenger safety.

    In recent times, Bengaluru's metro tracks have become the site of tragic incidents, with reports of suicides and accidents causing concern among commuters and authorities alike. The latest incident at the Attiguppe metro station, where a young person took their own life, has sparked renewed calls for enhanced safety measures across the metro network.

    The frequency of such incidents has led to outrage on social media, with many blaming the lack of adequate security measures at metro stations. Concerned citizens have been vocal about improving safety arrangements to prevent further tragedies.

    In response to the growing demand for action, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced plans to install Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) on the newly constructed yellow line. This move marks the first implementation of PSDs in the Bengaluru metro system and aims to act as a barrier between passengers and the tracks, thus enhancing commuter safety.

    The decision to introduce PSDs comes after careful consideration of various factors, including the alarming number of suicide attempts and accidents involving metro trains. The tragic loss of lives, particularly among the youth, has prompted authorities to prioritize the safety of passengers and take proactive steps to mitigate risks. The adoption of PSDs is not only aimed at preventing suicides but also at addressing concerns related to accidental falls onto the tracks. With the installation of PSDs, passengers will be provided with an additional layer of protection, reducing the likelihood of unauthorized access to the tracks and minimizing the risk of accidents.

    The implementation of PSDs is part of a broader initiative by BMRCL to enhance safety measures across the metro network. While similar systems have already been successfully deployed in metro systems in cities like Delhi and Chennai, Bengaluru's metro has lagged in this aspect.

    BMRCL Managing Director, Maheswara Rao, emphasized the importance of prioritizing passenger safety and expressed confidence in the effectiveness of PSDs in preventing accidents and suicides on metro tracks. The decision to introduce PSDs underscores the commitment of BMRCL towards ensuring the safety and well-being of commuters.

