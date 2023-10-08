Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru metro: Green signal from govt, entire Purple Line to be opened for public from October 9

    The central government approves the immediate operation of Bengaluru's Purple Line metro rail on the Baiyappanahalli - KR Pura and Challaghatta - Kengeri lines, bypassing formal ceremonies. Safety tests by CMRS led to the green signal. IT employees' social media campaign urged swift action.

    Bengaluru metro: Green signal from govt, entire Purple Line to be opened for public from October 9 vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    The central government has given the green signal for the immediate operation of metro rail traffic on the Baiyappanahalli - KR Puram and Challaghatta - Kengeri lines, both part of Bengaluru's Purple Line. They have instructed authorities to begin metro services from October 9 without waiting for any formal or informal government events.

    These developments pertain to two railway lines, Baiyappanahalli - KR Pura (2.1 km) and Challaghatta - Kengeri (2.05 km), within the East-West Corridor of Bengaluru's Purple Line. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) conducted safety tests on September 25th and 30th, leading to the official approval to open these lines for passenger service.

    Bengaluru: Commuters rally for Purple Line metro operations with #StartPurpleLineOperations campaign

    Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of the state, and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, had requested the central government to set a date for the formal inauguration of these routes on September 5. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were expected to be present for the event. Nonetheless, these metro lines are crucial for Bengaluru commuters, providing uninterrupted connectivity from the city's east to west. Hence, the Central Government has directed their immediate commencement on October 9, 2023, without any formal or informal ceremony.

    IT employees initiated a social media campaign, urging the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to begin operations on the Baiyappanahalli-KR Puram metro line. Under the hashtag #StartPurpleLineOperations, thousands of people expressed their dissatisfaction with the BMRCL's inaction. They also tagged the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Prime Minister Modi, demanding the swift start of metro services. 

     

    Bengaluru metro: Green signal from govt, entire Purple Line to be opened for public from October 9 vkp

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No intention of allowing new bars to open in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    No intention of allowing new bars to open in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal vkp

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

    Karnataka: Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for tourist safety vkp

    Karnataka: Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for tourist safety 

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Bengaluru Youtuber fined for making prank reels inside Namma Metro train vkp

    Bengaluru Youtuber fined for making prank reels inside Namma Metro train

    Recent Stories

    Football MLS 2023-24: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's playoff dreams fizzle out osf

    MLS 2023-24: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's playoff dreams fizzle out

    Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's film is now available in multiple languages on OTT rkn

    Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nitya Menon's film is now available in multiple languages on OTT

    Bigg Boss season 10: New and spacious residence surpasses all other Bigg Boss houses vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: New and spacious residence surpasses all other Bigg Boss houses

    Aloe Vera to Snake Plant-7 must-have Indoor plants THIS season RBA EAI

    Aloe Vera to Snake Plant-7 must-have Indoor plants THIS season

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house? vkp

    Bigg Boss season 10: Drone Pratap seen on Bigg Boss stage, will he enter house?

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon