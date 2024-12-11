Bengaluru man who stole bikes for ‘Jolly rides’ with girlfriend arrested after 10 years

A Bengaluru man, Asif (32), who stole bikes for joyrides with his girlfriend, was arrested after evading the law for 10 years. He had been involved in multiple criminal cases and had been on the run since 2014. His arrest followed a police operation in Majestic.

Bengaluru man who stole bikes for Jolly rides with girlfriend arrested after 10 years vkp
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

A Bengaluru man who had stolen bikes to take his girlfriend on joyrides has been arrested after evading the law for 10 years. The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a man who stole a bike in 2014 to enjoy a joyride with his girlfriend. The accused, Asif (32), a resident of Tipu Nagar, had been hiding from the authorities for nearly a decade before his recent capture.

The incident took place in 2014 when Asif stole a bike, and a complaint was promptly filed at the Halasuru Gate police station. However, despite efforts to apprehend him, the accused managed to remain elusive. A special team was later formed by the Halasuru Gate police to target criminals involved in long-standing cases. They had been on the lookout for Asif and other such accused persons for a while.

Meanwhile, Asif, who had been married and was earning a living by driving an auto in the city, was eventually traced based on recent information. The police learned that he was operating his auto in the Majestic area. This led to his arrest after nearly a decade of evading justice.

Asif is no stranger to criminal activities. Several cases, including bike theft and extortion, have been filed against him at various police stations, including K.R. Market, Jayanagar, Upparpet, and Kapasipalya. He had been granted bail in some cases but absconded before his trials, making it difficult for authorities to track him down.

Further investigations revealed that Asif’s crimes were committed for personal enjoyment. He would steal bikes and use them to take his girlfriends on joyrides. After the rides, he would abandon the stolen bikes in desolate places. His actions were driven by the desire for easy fun and thrill, using stolen vehicles to make his way around the city.

