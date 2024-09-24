Bengaluru: Malayali woman booked for vandalising Onam pookalam [WATCH]

A woman named Simi Nair in Bengaluru was charged by the police after she was caught on video destroying a pookalam (floral arrangement) made by families, including children, as part of Onam celebrations in a flat complex. Simi opposed the pookalam being placed in the common area and was seen in the viral video arguing with residents before stepping on and vandalizing it.

Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, police have registered a case against a woman for destroying a floral arrangement made by Malayalis as part of the Onam celebrations. The incident occurred in a flat complex in Thanisandra. The complaint was filed by a homemaker representing the Onam celebration committee at Monark Serenity Flats against a Malayali woman named Simi Nair, a native of Pathanamthitta for damaging the floral decoration. The Sampigehalli police took action based on the complaint.

Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

Simi's actions drew widespread condemnation after a video circulated on social media. In the footage, she is seen stomping on a large pookalam (floral arrangement) created in the common area of the flat for the Onam festivities. Additionally, she is heard arguing with others about the appropriateness of making the pookalam in the shared space.

Simi Nair has been charged under sections for trespassing, intimidation, and causing emotional harm to a community. In the footage, Simi is seen questioning why the pookalam was placed in the shared space and arguing with others before eventually stepping on and destroying the floral arrangement during the altercation.

The woman argued that the building bylaws prohibited placing a pookalam in the common area. In the video, she claimed that it was not a problem if the footage of her destroying the pookalam was shown to everyone, to which she responded nonchalantly. While the other residents asserted that the common area is meant for all occupants to celebrate festivals together, she did not acknowledge this. Following the circulation of the video depicting her actions, widespread criticism against her ensued.

The families alleged that Simi had voiced her disapproval of residents making pookalams after Thiruvonam day. The floral design was crafted by families, including children. After the families returned to their flats, Simi allegedly vandalized the pookalam. Despite the building's security intervening, she persisted in destroying the floral arrangements. It was later reported that a complaint was filed with the police, resulting in a case being registered against her.

Latest Videos