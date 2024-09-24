Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Malayali woman booked for vandalising Onam pookalam [WATCH]

    A woman named Simi Nair in Bengaluru was charged by the police after she was caught on video destroying a pookalam (floral arrangement) made by families, including children, as part of Onam celebrations in a flat complex. Simi opposed the pookalam being placed in the common area and was seen in the viral video arguing with residents before stepping on and vandalizing it.

    Bengaluru: Malayali woman booked for vandalising Onam pookalam [WATCH] anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Bengaluru: In Bengaluru, police have registered a case against a woman for destroying a floral arrangement made by Malayalis as part of the Onam celebrations. The incident occurred in a flat complex in Thanisandra. The complaint was filed by a homemaker representing the Onam celebration committee at Monark Serenity Flats against a Malayali woman named Simi Nair, a native of Pathanamthitta for damaging the floral decoration. The Sampigehalli police took action based on the complaint.

    Kerala: Deshabhimani suspends editor over fake Mohanlal article on Kaviyoor Ponnamma, apologizes for blunder

    Simi's actions drew widespread condemnation after a video circulated on social media. In the footage, she is seen stomping on a large pookalam (floral arrangement) created in the common area of the flat for the Onam festivities. Additionally, she is heard arguing with others about the appropriateness of making the pookalam in the shared space.

    Simi Nair has been charged under sections for trespassing, intimidation, and causing emotional harm to a community. In the footage, Simi is seen questioning why the pookalam was placed in the shared space and arguing with others before eventually stepping on and destroying the floral arrangement during the altercation.

    The woman argued that the building bylaws prohibited placing a pookalam in the common area. In the video, she claimed that it was not a problem if the footage of her destroying the pookalam was shown to everyone, to which she responded nonchalantly. While the other residents asserted that the common area is meant for all occupants to celebrate festivals together, she did not acknowledge this. Following the circulation of the video depicting her actions, widespread criticism against her ensued.

    The families alleged that Simi had voiced her disapproval of residents making pookalams after Thiruvonam day. The floral design was crafted by families, including children. After the families returned to their flats, Simi allegedly vandalized the pookalam. Despite the building's security intervening, she persisted in destroying the floral arrangements. It was later reported that a complaint was filed with the police, resulting in a case being registered against her.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru murder Suspect from Odisha fled to West Bengal after killing woman Phone switched off vkp

    Bengaluru murder: Suspect from Odisha fled to West Bengal after killing woman; Phone switched off

    Mahalakshmi murder case: Bengaluru Police identify prime suspect in chilling crime AJR

    Mahalakshmi murder case: Bengaluru Police identify prime suspect in chilling crime

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Kannada youtuber Nikhil Ravindra fined Rs 25,000 in 1 month for overspeeding on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Renukaswamy murder case Three accused granted bail actor Darshan plea gets postponed vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Three accused granted bail; Actor Darshan’s plea postponed

    Karnataka HC grants bail to Keshavamurthy accused no 16 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Karnataka HC grants bail to Keshavamurthy, accused no 16 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    Omega-3 Benefits: 7 Reasons to incorporate it into your daily diet NTO

    Omega-3 Benefits: 7 Reasons to incorporate it into your daily diet

    iPhone 16 Pro users report touchscreen issues, Apple likely to fix it soon gcw

    iPhone 16 Pro users report touchscreen issues, Apple likely to fix it soon

    Vodafone India to Adani Power: Stocks to watch on September 24, 2024 RKK

    Vodafone India to Adani Power: Stocks to watch on September 24, 2024

    Vodafone India to Adani Power: Stocks to watch on September 24, 2024 RKK

    Vodafone India to Adani Power: Stocks to watch on September 24, 2024

    Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures] NTI

    Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon