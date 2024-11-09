Bengaluru HORROR: Mentally unstable son kills mother, tries to take own life; arrested

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a mentally ill man, Sufiyan, stabbed his mother, Ayesha (55), to death before attempting suicide. Despite neighbours’ efforts to intervene, Ayesha died from blood loss. Sufiyan, arrested by police, had a history of violent behaviour and mental illness.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that unfolded in the city on Friday, a mentally ill man stabbed his mother to death before attempting to take his own life. The horrifying crime occurred in the Vinayaka Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Puttenahalli police station.

The victim, identified as Ayesha (55), was attacked by her elder son, Sufiyan, who has a history of mental illness. Early in the morning, Sufiyan allegedly began causing a ruckus at home. Neighbours, hearing Ayesha's screams, rushed to the scene to help. However, despite their efforts, Sufiyan resisted their intervention and continued his violent behaviour.

Sufiyan reportedly stabbed his mother multiple times with a knife, resulting in severe injuries. After the attack, he attempted to commit suicide by cutting his own hand and then hanging himself. Neighbours managed to tie his hands and feet before taking him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, it was too late for Ayesha, who succumbed to her injuries due to excessive blood loss.



Ayesha, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar, lived with her two children while her husband worked abroad. Her elder son, Sufiyan, had been suffering from mental health issues for years and had received medical treatment, but without noticeable improvement. The family had previously been subjected to violent outbursts from Sufiyan, who frequently assaulted family members.

On Friday morning, after the younger son had left for work, Sufiyan's aggression escalated. He attacked his mother, and the ensuing chaos resulted in Ayesha's tragic death. Local authorities have filed an FIR in connection with the incident. Sufiyan has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

