    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks

    Bengaluru experienced its driest March on record, with not a single drop of rain recorded in the city despite forecasts predicting significant rainfall. The absence of rain led to scorching temperatures, reaching a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius on March 31st. Residents are worried about the impact on agriculture, water resources, and the environment.

    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Bengaluru, which was once known for its lush greenery and moderate climate, has faced its driest March in recorded history. Despite forecasts predicting significant rainfall, the city remained parched, leaving residents to endure scorching temperatures and waterlogged streets.

    Throughout the month, Bengalureans witnessed a glaring absence of rain, with not a single drop recorded anywhere in the city. The Meteorological Department had anticipated 14.7 mm of rainfall for the month, with HAL alone expecting 11.2 mm. However, these predictions proved futile as the city remained rainless.

    Bengaluru records highest temperature on March 29 in five years, IMD issues heat wave alert

    Comparing the current conditions to records highlights the severity of the situation. In March 1981, Bengaluru experienced a total of 101.2 mm of rainfall, earning the month the description of a "wet March." Similarly, in 2008, HAL received a substantial 219.9 mm of rainfall during the same month.

    Fatal heatwave in Karnataka: Labourer succumbs to suspected heat stroke in Kalaburgi district

    However, March 2024 tells a different story. The absence of rain has led to exceptionally dry weather, with the maximum temperature soaring to 36.6 degrees Celsius on March 31st, the highest recorded since 2019. Meteorologists warn that the dry spell is expected to persist in the North Inland and South Inland districts, with temperatures ranging between 35 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next two weeks.

    Residents of Bengaluru express concern over the impact of this prolonged dry spell on agriculture, water resources, and overall environmental balance. The lack of rain has exacerbated existing challenges, with waterlogging in some areas adding to the discomfort caused by the scorching heat.

