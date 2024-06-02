Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH)

    Muthyala Maduvu Falls near Bengaluru, revealed by recent heavy rains, mesmerizes with its cascading waters. Despite its proximity, many locals are unaware of this natural gem, emphasizing the need for greater awareness. Visitors can enjoy serene walks, boating, and dining at the Karnataka Tourism Department-managed site.

    Bengaluru: Breathtaking video of Pearl Vallery, Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu waterfalls stuns Internet (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 2, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Bengaluru, renowned for its tech hubs and bustling city life, often surprises its residents with hidden natural wonders. Recently, a breathtaking video of floodwaters cascading down Anekal's Muthyala Maduvu Falls has captivated the internet.

    Located just 40 kilometres from Bengaluru city, Muthyala Maduvu is a picturesque waterfall in Anekal taluk. Following several days of heavy rainfall in May, the region's ponds, lakes, and canals brimmed with life. Now, with the onset of June, rain showers have returned, promising to further augment the flow of rivers and streams.

    Bengaluru rains: Netizens react as trees topple, roads become swimming pools; BBMP clears blockages (WATCH)

    Pruthvin Reddy, a Platform X user, recently shared footage of the waterfall following the heavy rains on June 1, showcasing the powerful rush of water.

    The rejuvenated Muthyala Maduvu waterfall, adorned with the sun's rays reflecting off its cascading waters, presents a mesmerizing sight for visitors. The natural spectacle, spanning hundreds of feet, resembles a cascade of pearls, leaving onlookers awestruck by the wonders of nature. Despite its proximity to Bengaluru, many locals remain unaware of Muthyala Maduvu's existence, underscoring the need for greater dissemination of information about such hidden gems.

    Bengaluru-Mysuru highway exposed: Heavy rainfall reveals poor infrastructure

    For tourists seeking a serene escape, Muthyala Maduvu offers more than just a visual treat. Visitors can indulge in a short stroll around the falls or find solitude beneath the shade of trees, accompanied only by the soothing sound of rushing water. To enhance the tourist experience, boating facilities are available at the site. 

    Heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka: Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru and 7 other districts today

    IMD forecasts monsoon will arrive 15 days early

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Bengaluru is set to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days, starting today. The monsoon, which has already entered Kerala, is expected to move into Karnataka shortly, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat.

    Currently, surface vorticity is observed in the southeastern part of the Arabian Sea, contributing to the monsoon's progression. As a result, the weather department has issued an alert for Dakshina Kannada, North Interior Karnataka, and coastal areas, predicting significant rainfall and potential thunderstorms with lightning.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
