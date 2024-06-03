Bengaluru: BMRCL clears fallen tree branch on track near Trinity metro station, Purple line resumes operation

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) swiftly cleared a fallen tree branch that had disrupted services on the Purple Line between Trinity and MG Road Metro Stations. Operations, halted overnight due to heavy rain, have resumed smoothly. The entire Purple Line is now running on schedule, ensuring an uninterrupted commute for passengers.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has successfully cleared a fallen tree branch that disrupted services on the Purple Line between Trinity and MG Road Metro Stations last night. The tree had fallen due to heavy rain, causing a temporary halt in metro operations.

The tree was quickly cleared from the tracks, enabling the metro to resume smooth operations. Metro services were disrupted overnight but have since returned to normal. Trains are now running on schedule across the entire Purple Line, including between Challaghatta and Whitefield stations.



Passengers can now expect train traffic as usual on the Purple Line. The BMRCL confirmed that all metro services are running without any issues, ensuring a smooth commute for all passengers.

This quick response by the BMRCL ensured minimal inconvenience to commuters. The metro service is now fully operational, and passengers can travel without any disruptions.



Yesterday on June 2nd, Heavy rains caused chaos to normal life in Bengaluru and disrupted Bengaluru metro services. A tree branch fell on the metro tracks between MG Road and Trinity Station, causing significant troubles in train services. The incident occurred due to heavy rainfall at 7:26 PM.

In Seshadripuram, a BMTC bus became half-submerged in an underpass. The bus driver, aware of the potential danger, stopped the bus before it could move further into the flooded area. Among the 20 passengers on board, resident Manikantha emerged as a hero. He bravely helped rescue several passengers, including an elderly woman, two women, and a child, ensuring their safety.



The heavy rains have resulted in several instances of property damage and traffic delays across Bengaluru. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid waterlogged areas. The city's emergency services are working tirelessly to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

Bengaluru experienced another bout of chaotic weather as a huge tree fell on a car near Ramakrishna Ashram, completely damaging the vehicle. Miraculously, no injuries were reported in the incident.

