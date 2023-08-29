Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru auto driver's inspiring story to pursue higher education after 38 years will make you smile

    Baskar, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru, captured hearts by resuming his education after 38 years to write his Pre-University Course exams. His determination, as shared on social media by Nidhi Agarwal, garnered widespread attention and media coverage. This heartwarming story sheds light on the dedication of auto drivers in Bengaluru.

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    In a heartwarming tale that underscores the power of determination and self-improvement, an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru, identified as Baskar, recently embarked on an extraordinary educational journey by writing his Pre-University Course (PUC) exams after a break of 38 years since completing his SSLC.

    The remarkable narrative was shared by Nidhi Agarwal, a strategy lead specialist, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, “ Introducing Baskar ji, my @Olacabs auto companion today. He faced his English paper today, he is writing PUC exams this year after cleaning 10th in 1985. Father of two, with kids in 3rd and 6th grade. His enduring smile was truly motivating!”.

    Mumbai vs Bengaluru auto drivers: X post triggers massive debate

    Baskar's story quickly went viral, garnering over 1,500 likes and capturing the attention of the media. In response to the post, many expressed a desire to know more about this resolute auto-rickshaw driver's journey.

    How Bengaluru auto driver defied space-time continuum

    Bengaluru Auto rikshaw drivers are always criticised, however, this heartwarming story of the Auto driver has captured the public’s attention. They too have a heed to study and strive hard every day to fill their stomach. The post has caught the media’s attention with various journalists asking Nidhi to share the entire story to publish for the websites. 

    The tale of Baskar is not an isolated incident within Bengaluru's auto driver community. Previously, stories of other auto drivers taking multiple rides concurrently and similar instances have drawn attention on social media.

