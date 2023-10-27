Bengaluru auto driver flees after extorting Rs 25000 from labourer

A distressing incident in Bengaluru involved a laborer, Sabdul Haq, who was duped by an auto driver while looking for a ride. The driver, along with a woman, robbed Haq of 25,000 rupees near the KSR Railway Station, and a case has been registered with local authorities for their apprehension.

A distressing incident was reported at Cottonpet in Bengaluru where, a labourer from West Bengal, Sabdul Haq (25), was duped by an auto driver who pretended to offer him a ride and ended up extorting 25,000 rupees. Sabdul Haq, who had come to Bengaluru in search of work just three months ago, had been working as a digger at the Vijaya Cafe building in Gandhinagar.

The incident occurred on the 19th of August, around 6:45 in the evening. Sabdul Haq, after finishing his work, was heading to BVK Iyengar Road to purchase vegetables. At that time, an unknown auto driver approached him and offered a ride. Sabdul Haq mentioned that he needed to go to KR Market, and the auto driver agreed to take him there.



During the ride from BVK Iyengar Road to Majestic Railway Station, the auto driver unexpectedly picked up a woman. Trouble unfolded near the flyover behind the KSR Railway Station, where Sabdul Haq was forcibly taken out of the auto. Shockingly, the auto driver and the woman robbed Sabdul Haq of 25,000 rupees from his pocket and quickly made their escape.

Local officials confirmed that a case has been registered at the Cottonpet police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.