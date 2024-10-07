Karnataka HC slams BESCOM over lineman’s death due to alleged negligence

Karnataka High Court criticized BESCOM and KPTCL officials for negligence leading to fatalities, particularly in the case of lineman Vivekananda Patil's death. Justice Nagaprasanna emphasized accountability and the need for investigations into systemic indifference and negligence within the organizations to prevent future tragedies.

The Karnataka High Court has expressed strong outrage against officials of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for their negligence, which they claim has resulted in the tragic loss of lives.

Justice Nagaprasanna, leading the bench, criticized the systemic indifference shown by officials, indicating that no one is held accountable when negligence leads to fatalities. The court stressed that superiors do not authorize prosecutions against culpable staff members, creating a culture of impunity within these organizations.



This harsh rebuke came during a hearing concerning the tragic death of Vivekananda Patil, a BESCOM lineman who died while working in the Chikkaballapur industrial area. Patil was allegedly electrocuted after officials charged a live wire without proper precautions. His wife, Sangeeta, filed a complaint with the Nandi village police station, stating that the officials’ negligence led to her husband's death as he fell from an electric pole while fixing wires.

Following the incident, police initially charged the petitioners with causing death by negligence under IPC Section 304A. However, Sangeeta sought relief from the High Court to quash the case against her, arguing that her husband did not receive the necessary clearance from his superiors to work in that dangerous environment. Despite her lawyer's pleas, the court refused to issue a restraining order against the ongoing hearing, postponing it until after the Dussehra holiday.



During the recent hearings, Justice Nagaprasanna expressed his deep concern for the fundamental right to life, stating, "I stand against officials who infringe upon people's right to live." The judge noted that the electrical inspectors often absolve BESCOM officials of responsibility, contributing to a pattern where negligent employees face no consequences for their actions.

The court also pointed out the troubling trend of accused officers being acquitted in such cases, raising questions about the investigative processes within BESCOM and KPTCL. The bench firmly asserted that the investigation into Patil's death must continue, suggesting that it could lead to further inquiries into the conduct of other officials responsible for similar lapses.

