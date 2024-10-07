Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC slams BESCOM over lineman’s death due to alleged negligence

    Karnataka High Court criticized BESCOM and KPTCL officials for negligence leading to fatalities, particularly in the case of lineman Vivekananda Patil's death. Justice Nagaprasanna emphasized accountability and the need for investigations into systemic indifference and negligence within the organizations to prevent future tragedies.

    Karnataka High Court slams BESCOM ask how many years will you take peoples lives vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has expressed strong outrage against officials of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) for their negligence, which they claim has resulted in the tragic loss of lives.

    Justice Nagaprasanna, leading the bench, criticized the systemic indifference shown by officials, indicating that no one is held accountable when negligence leads to fatalities. The court stressed that superiors do not authorize prosecutions against culpable staff members, creating a culture of impunity within these organizations.

    Karnataka High Court stays probe against Nirmala Sitharaman, others in Electoral Bonds case

    This harsh rebuke came during a hearing concerning the tragic death of Vivekananda Patil, a BESCOM lineman who died while working in the Chikkaballapur industrial area. Patil was allegedly electrocuted after officials charged a live wire without proper precautions. His wife, Sangeeta, filed a complaint with the Nandi village police station, stating that the officials’ negligence led to her husband's death as he fell from an electric pole while fixing wires.

    Following the incident, police initially charged the petitioners with causing death by negligence under IPC Section 304A. However, Sangeeta sought relief from the High Court to quash the case against her, arguing that her husband did not receive the necessary clearance from his superiors to work in that dangerous environment. Despite her lawyer's pleas, the court refused to issue a restraining order against the ongoing hearing, postponing it until after the Dussehra holiday.

    ‘Probe will not stop even if sites are returned’: Legal experts on MUDA scam case against CM Siddaramaiah

    During the recent hearings, Justice Nagaprasanna expressed his deep concern for the fundamental right to life, stating, "I stand against officials who infringe upon people's right to live." The judge noted that the electrical inspectors often absolve BESCOM officials of responsibility, contributing to a pattern where negligent employees face no consequences for their actions.

    The court also pointed out the troubling trend of accused officers being acquitted in such cases, raising questions about the investigative processes within BESCOM and KPTCL. The bench firmly asserted that the investigation into Patil's death must continue, suggesting that it could lead to further inquiries into the conduct of other officials responsible for similar lapses.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru rains Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water over 600 bikes submerged vkp

    Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka apartment surrounded by water, over 600 bikes submerged

    Bengalureans to reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 minutes soon says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav vkp

    'Bengalureans can soon reach cantonment station from Airport in 40 mins': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

    CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara predicts BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry dmn

    Karnataka: Mangaluru bus owner renames "Israel Travels" to "Jerusalem" amid social media outcry

    Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi hails CM Siddaramaiah love for Kannada at Raichur convention vkp

    ‘Not Siddaramaiah, Kannadaramaiah’: Karnataka Minister hails CM for his love of Kannada

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as permanent head coach till March 2026; SLC says 'the legend returns' snt

    Sri Lanka appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as permanent head coach till March 2026; SLC says 'the legend returns'

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi reveals new theme 'Men vs Women', FIRST elimination in 24 hours RBA

    Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Superstar Vijay Sethupathi reveals new theme 'Men vs Women', FIRST elimination in 24 hours

    cricket Hardik Pandya achieves unique feat against Bangladesh in first T20I scr

    Hardik Pandya achieves unique feat against Bangladesh in first T20I

    A year since Oct 7 massacre: 17,000 Hamas operatives, 728 Israeli soldiers killed so far; Gaza war in numbers snt

    A year since Oct 7 massacre: 17,000 Hamas operatives, 728 Israeli soldiers killed so far; Gaza war in numbers

    Rajasthan Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened RBA

    Rajasthan: Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon