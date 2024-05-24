Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bars and restaurants in Bengaluru to be closed for 5 days in first week of June; Here’s why

    Bars and restaurants in Bengaluru will close on June 1st-3rd, June 4th, and June 6th due to Lok Sabha and MLC election vote counting. Establishments will only open on June 5th during this period. Patrons are advised to plan accordingly as the city's vibrant nightlife experiences temporary disruptions.

    First Published May 24, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Bars and restaurants throughout Bengaluru will be closed on multiple days in the first week of June due to the vote counting for the Lok Sabha and MLC elections. Regular customers should note these changes and plan accordingly.

    The closures will commence at 4 pm on June 1st and will continue until June 3rd as the city gears up for the voting in the graduate constituency. The administration has mandated this shutdown to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

    Bengaluru's BEER crisis: Demand increases as temperatures soar, residents left dry as supply decreases

    On June 4th, establishments will once again close their doors to the public as the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 takes place. This day will see a complete shutdown of all bars, restaurants, and wine shops throughout the state.

    No intention of allowing new bars to open in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

    While there will be a brief respite on June 5th, with bars and restaurants operating as usual, the closures will resume on June 6th. This final day of shutdown is in observance of the counting of votes for the MLC elections, marking it as another dry day for the city.

    For those who enjoy their evenings out, this series of closures will come as a disappointment. Bengaluru, often bustling with nightlife, will see a temporary pause, affecting both businesses and consumers alike.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
