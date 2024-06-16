Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bakrid festival on June 17: Bengaluru police issue traffic restrictions on THESE roads; see details

    Bengaluru's traffic police will enforce temporary restrictions on Mysore Road and Bannerghatta Main Road during Bakrid on June 17. Routes from Tollgate Junction to Town Hall via BGS flyover and sections of Bannerghatta Road will be affected. Alternative paths are advised, aiming to maintain smooth traffic flow and safety for the festival's observance.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    As Bengaluru prepares for the Bakrid festival celebrations on Monday, June 17, the city's traffic police have announced temporary restrictions along two major routes to facilitate the smooth observance of prayers by the Muslim community.

    Mysore Road and Bannerghatta Main Road will witness altered traffic patterns to accommodate mass prayers and ensure safety during the festivities.

    Restrictions on Mysuru Road:

    On Mysore Road, vehicular movement will be restricted from the Tollgate Junction via BB Junction to Town Hall on the BGS flyover starting from 6 am until the conclusion of prayers. Those travelling towards Town Hall from Mysore Road are advised to turn left at Kimco Junction and proceed towards Vijayanagara Junction. Similarly, vehicles coming from Town Hall towards Mysore Road can utilize the service road below the BGS flyover, taking a right turn at Veterinary Junction towards Goods Shed Road or Sirasi Junction for access to JJ Nagar-Tankband Road-Hunasemara route.

    Restrictions on Bannerghatta road:

    Along Bannerghatta Main Road, traffic will be restricted from Sagar Hospital Junction to Gurappanapallya Junction, as well as from GD Mara Junction to Gurappanapallya Junction and 39th Cross Road from Gurappanapallya Junction to Reddy Hospital Junction.

    Alternative routes have been suggested for commuters affected by these restrictions. For instance, vehicles approaching from Derry Circle can turn right at Sagar Junction onto Tilaknagar Main Road, then left at Swagat Junction towards East End Main Road. From there, a route through 28th Main Junction and 8th Main Road to Dalmia Junction leads to Outer Ring Road, connecting eventually to Bannerghatta Main Road.

    Commuters from Bilakhahalli heading towards Dairy Junction and GD Mara Junction are advised to take Outer Ring Road, turn left at Dalmia Junction onto 8th Main Road, and proceed towards their destinations.

    These traffic adjustments are designed to ensure minimal disruption and smooth movement for all during the Bakrid festivities. Bengaluru's traffic police urge commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and follow these alternative routes to avoid congestion.

    For further updates and real-time traffic information, travellers are encouraged to stay updated through official channels and local news sources.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
