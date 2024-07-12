Aparna Vastarey passes away: Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever

Kannada actress and presenter Aparna Vastarey passed away from lung cancer, leaving Kannadigas and the Kannada film industry in mourning. Known for her clear and melodious voice in Namma Metro announcements, her contributions to entertainment and public transport will be dearly missed. BMRCL and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Aparna Vastarey, a beloved presenter and actress from Karnataka, passed away due to lung cancer, plunging the hearts of Kannadigas into deep sorrow. The Kannada film industry and many dignitaries, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have mourned her loss.

In a heartfelt audio message, BMRCL conveyed their grief, stating that the passing of Aparna, a cherished voice and a rare narrator in the Kannada language, is deeply saddening. Her clear and melodious voice, which became synonymous with Namma Metro announcements, will be dearly missed.



Aparna was renowned for her acting and narration, having hosted programs on Chandana Vahini in the 90s. She later lent her voice to various radio and TV programs, reality shows, and public transport announcements, including the Bangalore Metro and numerous bus stations. Her gentle and captivating voice left a lasting impression on everyone who heard it.



The Metro Management Board expressed their condolences, emphasizing the irreplaceable loss of Aparna's voice. They stated that her clear and melodious voice would forever be remembered in Namma Metro.

Aparna Vastarey's passing has left a void in the Kannada community, and her contributions to the entertainment and public transport sectors will be remembered for years to come.

