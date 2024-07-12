Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aparna Vastarey passes away: Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever

    Kannada actress and presenter Aparna Vastarey passed away from lung cancer, leaving Kannadigas and the Kannada film industry in mourning. Known for her clear and melodious voice in Namma Metro announcements, her contributions to entertainment and public transport will be dearly missed. BMRCL and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed their heartfelt condolences.

    Aparna Vastarey passes away Namma Metro offers condolences, honors her voice announcements forever vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Aparna Vastarey, a beloved presenter and actress from Karnataka, passed away due to lung cancer, plunging the hearts of Kannadigas into deep sorrow. The Kannada film industry and many dignitaries, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have mourned her loss. Joining them, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) also expressed its condolences.

    In a heartfelt audio message, BMRCL conveyed their grief, stating that the passing of Aparna, a cherished voice and a rare narrator in the Kannada language, is deeply saddening. Her clear and melodious voice, which became synonymous with Namma Metro announcements, will be dearly missed.

    Aparna Vastarey passes away: 8 lesser known facts about noted television anchor

    Aparna was renowned for her acting and narration, having hosted programs on Chandana Vahini in the 90s. She later lent her voice to various radio and TV programs, reality shows, and public transport announcements, including the Bangalore Metro and numerous bus stations. Her gentle and captivating voice left a lasting impression on everyone who heard it.

    Who was Aparna Vastarey? Kannada actor and presenter dies after battling lung cancer

    The Metro Management Board expressed their condolences, emphasizing the irreplaceable loss of Aparna's voice. They stated that her clear and melodious voice would forever be remembered in Namma Metro. 

    Aparna Vastarey's passing has left a void in the Kannada community, and her contributions to the entertainment and public transport sectors will be remembered for years to come.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru based engineer reveals NIA probe vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru-based engineer, reveals NIA probe

    Karnataka stands at no twi in child marriages across India

    Karnataka stands at no. 2 in child marriages across India

    Karnataka Nine passengers killed fifteen injured as Bengaluru Tirupati bus collides with lorry near Kolar vkp

    Karnataka: 9 passengers killed, 15 injured as Bengaluru-Tirupati bus collides with lorry near Kolar

    Bengaluru KRS party leader arrested for threatening woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station vkp

    Bengaluru: KRS party leader arrested for threatening woman with gang rape near Kadugodi metro station

    Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu vkp

    'Aparna Vastarey battled cancer against doctor's expectations': Husband Nagaraj bids emotional adieu

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail by Supreme Court, but will remain in jail. Here's why

    Kerala businessman Bobby Chemmannur under ED radar anr

    Kerala businessman Bobby Chemmanur under ED radar

    Comet expected to shine brighter than Jupiter may vanish; Read on ATG

    Comet expected to shine brighter than Jupiter may vanish; Read on

    Budget 2024: 7 most remarkable budgets in Indian history gcw

    Budget 2024: 7 most remarkable budgets in Indian history

    Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta anr

    Kerala: After KAAPA, murder attempt accused also finds spot in CPM in Pathanamthitta

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon