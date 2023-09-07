Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Kishore sparks debate on 'Sanatana Dharma' amid controversy over 'Hindu' term usage

    Actor Kishore questions the shift from "Hindu" to "Sanatana Dharma" in response to controversy. Politician Udayanidhi Stalin's remarks clarified as aimed at ending unfair caste system aspects, not the entire Sanatana Dharma. Mixed reactions to Kishore's post with debates on political qualifications. Emphasis on understanding terms, addressing social issues, and promoting "Manav Dharma" as global citizens.

    Actor Kishore sparks debate on 'Sanatana Dharma' amid controversy over 'Hindu' term usage vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 4:40 PM IST

    Actor Kishore, known for his role as a forest officer in the movie 'Kantara,' has caused a stir on social media in response to the controversy ‘Sanatana Dharma’. He questioned why some people are no longer using the term "Hindu" and are switching to "Sanatana Dharma." He wants those who use these words for political gain to understand their true meanings. 

    The controversy started when politician Udayanidhi Stalin said we should get rid of "Sanatana Dharma," which upset some people. But he meant he wanted to end the unfair parts of the Vedic caste system, not the whole idea of Sanatana Dharma.

    PM Modi's first reaction on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark; says need proper response

    Kishore's post got mixed reactions. Some agree with him, while others question if he understands these complicated issues. Some also wonder if politicians in key roles, like Udayanidhi Stalin, are qualified for those jobs.

    He wrote, “Many who have long identified as Hindus are now questioning this term. They wonder if this implies a departure from Hinduism or the emergence of a new religion. Those who exploit these words for political gain should clarify their true meanings rather than create confusion.

    This debate arises because the real origin and meaning of the word "Hindu" are gaining popularity and debunking false information from sources like WhatsApp University. It appears that some individuals, driven by hate, have abandoned the term "Hindu" in favour of "Sanatan" for political reasons.
    From a political standpoint, while Udayanidhi's language may be forceful, it is evident that he condemned the Vedic politics of hatred, casteism, untouchability, and inequality that had overshadowed the true essence of Sanatana.

    Those who compare Udayanidhi's statement to the genocide of Sanatanis should also consider whether the Prime Minister of their party called for the massacre of Congress members while advocating for a "Congress-free India."

    Sanatana Dharma row: UP saint announces 10 cr reward for 'beheading' Udhayanidhi Stalin; burns poster (WATCH)

    If we understand "dharma" as the opposite of "adharma," representing good deeds rather than a bundle of beliefs, it simplifies the discussion.

    We must address pressing issues like casteism, economic cruelty, and social inequality, and avoid being misled by divisive politics. Let's view everyone as fellow human beings and embrace "Manav Dharma" to become global citizens.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 4:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara vkp

    Good news for travellers: Bengaluru-Mangaluru train to extend service up to Murdeshwara

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade vkp

    Long awaited Jakkuru railway flyover in Bengaluru nears completion after a decade

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity vkp

    Woman arrested for fatally stabbing live-in partner in Bengaluru amid suspicions of infidelity

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa urges BJP to prioritize real issues over 'India vs Bharat' debate

    Recent Stories

    Buy a Book Day 2023: Day, history, and significance ATG EAI

    Buy a Book Day 2023: Day, history, and significance

    Tennis US Open 2023: MS Dhoni spotted enjoying Carlos Alcaraz's dominant quarterfinal victory over Zverev (Watch) osf

    US Open 2023: MS Dhoni spotted enjoying Carlos Alcaraz's dominant quarterfinal victory over Zverev (Watch)

    Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics ADC

    Shahid Kapoor posts adorable birthday wish for his wife, Mira Kapoor with mushy photographs; see pics

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    International Recognition for Karnataka's Ksheerabhagya Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'? vma

    Did Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner live separately for months before their official 'divorce'?

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon