    ‘Guarantee schemes will not be stopped at any cost’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah affirmed the continuation of state guarantee schemes despite concerns from Congress leaders about their impact on elections and voter resonance. He noted improved election results and criticized the BJP’s reliance on religious appeals, emphasizing the importance of these welfare schemes for Karnataka's development and support.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly stated that the state’s guarantee schemes will continue without any interruptions, despite concerns raised by some Congress leaders and MLAs. The informal discussion centred around the perceived lack of public recognition for these schemes, which some believe has affected their electoral performance.

    MLAs have expressed their worries that the focus on these guarantee schemes is hindering broader developmental efforts and leading to reductions in MLA grants. They argue that the state's financial resources are being overly consumed by these schemes, which have not resonated with voters as expected. Despite these schemes, the Congress party did not achieve the anticipated success in the recent elections, securing only 9 seats out of an expected 15 to 20.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar granted bail in defamation case filed by BJP

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed these concerns at a press conference, noting the increase in voter turnout by 14 per cent compared to 2019, which signifies a rise in political engagement. He acknowledged that the election results were not as expected but highlighted that the party had improved its standing, increasing its seats from one in 2019 to nine.

    At the national level, the Congress party saw a 3% increase in voter turnout. Siddaramaiah pointed out that the BJP, despite being the incumbent central government, saw a decline in its vote share and did not secure a majority, suggesting a waning influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy DK Shivakumar assert Govt's stability, rubbish 'Operation Kamala' rumours

    Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's electoral approach, which he claimed relied on appealing to religious sentiments and misleading statements about reservations. He also mentioned the BJP's loss in key areas like Ayodhya, interpreting it as a significant setback for the party at a national level.

    The Chief Minister stressed that the guarantee schemes are crucial for the welfare of the state and dismissed any suggestion of halting them. He emphasized the importance of continuing these programs for the development and support of the people of Karnataka.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
