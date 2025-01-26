'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate

A viral tweet claiming Bengaluru is "closed" to North Indians and others unwilling to learn Kannada has sparked a heated debate online. While some defended the need to respect local culture, others criticized the divisive tone, highlighting Bengaluru's cosmopolitan nature and contributions from diverse communities.

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 3:48 PM IST

A social media post claiming Bengaluru is "closed" to people from North India and neighbouring states who do not learn Kannada has sparked a major debate online. The post, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @Paarmatma, ignited a mix of strong reactions. Some defended the sentiment, while others criticized it as divisive.  

The viral tweet read, “Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who don't want to learn Kannada. They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture.” This statement, which has been viewed by over 1.27 lakh users, reposted nearly 300 times and liked by 1,839 people, has since become the focal point of a heated online discussion.  

Kannada activists disrupt TDP event in Bengaluru over language issue, sparks online debate (WATCH)

While some users agreed with the sentiment, saying Kannada and its cultural identity need more respect, others pointed out the practical challenges of forcing people to learn a new language.  

One user commented, "Someone shared a message in English saying a part of India is closed to people from other regions who don't want to learn Kannada. The irony is, the British would be laughing now." Another added, "Bengaluru grew because of people from all over India. Many industries, from tourism to tech, depend on workers from other states. Let's not forget who helped build this city."

Critics questioned the practicality of such demands, with one sarcastically suggesting, “Close it to Western countries too. Don’t work on US/EU projects unless they learn Kannada. Don’t code in Java or Python unless it’s written in Kannada.”  

Others suggested constructive steps, such as improving Kannada education and fostering a more welcoming environment for newcomers to learn the language. One commenter proposed, “The government should ensure Kannada classes in workplaces and make it easier for migrants to learn. Forcing people will only create resentment.”  

Bengaluru Taxi scam: Woman extorted Rs 3,000 for Rs 450 ride, abandoned midway by driver's gang

Bengaluru, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India," has grown into a global city. Its cosmopolitan nature, shaped by migrants from across the country and the world, has been a cornerstone of its success. However, this diversity has also led to tensions, with some locals feeling overshadowed in their city.  

The city’s origin as "Bendakalur," founded by Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, and its transformation into a tech and cultural hub, have always attracted people from different regions. But this growing influx has sparked dissatisfaction among some native Kannadigas. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report vkp

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report

Kannada activists disrupt TDP event in Bengaluru over language issue, sparks online debate (WATCH) vkp

Kannada activists disrupt TDP event in Bengaluru over language issue, sparks online debate (WATCH)

Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition anr

Karnataka: Man sets himself ablaze after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned vkp

Hassan SHOCKER! Dozens of snakes skinned, discarded in drain at Holenarasipur, locals concerned

Bengaluru Taxi scam: Woman extorted Rs 3,000 for Rs 450 ride, abandoned midway by driver's gang vkp

Bengaluru Taxi scam: Woman extorted Rs 3,000 for Rs 450 ride, abandoned midway by driver's gang

Recent Stories

Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dating cricketer Siraj? See viral photos NTI

PHOTOS: Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Siraj?

NSE bans derivatives trading for 9 companies: PNB, Bandhan Bank included AJR

NSE bans derivatives trading for 9 companies: PNB, Bandhan Bank included

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir's Tral Chowk (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir’s Tral Chowk (WATCH)

Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate in THIS film? Here's what we know NTI

Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate in THIS film? Here's what we know

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur anr

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur

Recent Videos

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Video Icon
Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Video Icon