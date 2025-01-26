'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate

A viral tweet claiming Bengaluru is "closed" to North Indians and others unwilling to learn Kannada has sparked a heated debate online. While some defended the need to respect local culture, others criticized the divisive tone, highlighting Bengaluru's cosmopolitan nature and contributions from diverse communities.

A social media post claiming Bengaluru is "closed" to people from North India and neighbouring states who do not learn Kannada has sparked a major debate online. The post, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the user @Paarmatma, ignited a mix of strong reactions. Some defended the sentiment, while others criticized it as divisive.

The viral tweet read, “Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who don't want to learn Kannada. They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture.” This statement, which has been viewed by over 1.27 lakh users, reposted nearly 300 times and liked by 1,839 people, has since become the focal point of a heated online discussion.



While some users agreed with the sentiment, saying Kannada and its cultural identity need more respect, others pointed out the practical challenges of forcing people to learn a new language.

One user commented, "Someone shared a message in English saying a part of India is closed to people from other regions who don't want to learn Kannada. The irony is, the British would be laughing now." Another added, "Bengaluru grew because of people from all over India. Many industries, from tourism to tech, depend on workers from other states. Let's not forget who helped build this city."

Critics questioned the practicality of such demands, with one sarcastically suggesting, “Close it to Western countries too. Don’t work on US/EU projects unless they learn Kannada. Don’t code in Java or Python unless it’s written in Kannada.”

Others suggested constructive steps, such as improving Kannada education and fostering a more welcoming environment for newcomers to learn the language. One commenter proposed, “The government should ensure Kannada classes in workplaces and make it easier for migrants to learn. Forcing people will only create resentment.”



Bengaluru, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India," has grown into a global city. Its cosmopolitan nature, shaped by migrants from across the country and the world, has been a cornerstone of its success. However, this diversity has also led to tensions, with some locals feeling overshadowed in their city.

The city’s origin as "Bendakalur," founded by Nada Prabhu Kempegowda, and its transformation into a tech and cultural hub, have always attracted people from different regions. But this growing influx has sparked dissatisfaction among some native Kannadigas.

