Chennaiyin FC signs striker Kwame Karikari of Ghana; here's more on him

Chennaiyin FC has been on a signing spree ahead of ISL 2022-23. Its latest signing happens to be Kwame Karikari of Ghana.

Former Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) continues its signing spree ahead of the 2022-23 ISL season. On Saturday, it signed its newest player for the upcoming season in the form of striker Kwame Karikari of Ghana. The 30-year-old will join the Marina Machans following a good performance for Nakhonratchasima Mazda in the Thai League, where he scored 17 goals in 36 competitions. Besides his first stint in India, CFC will be his 15th club in his long football career. He has 75 club goals in 268 matches, while he has never played for Ghana national team, besides just representing the U-20 side twice.

Karikari began his professional senior club career with Ghanan club International Allies. Since then, he has constantly moved across Africa, Asia and Europe to play for numerous clubs. His longest stint came with AIK in the Swedish League, where he hammered ten goals in 58. Karikari brings valuable experience to CFC's attack with his 11-year-long professional career.

Karikari also has a couple of UEFA Europa League (UEL) goals to his name, which he scored against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven in 2012. "I cannot wait to start with the new team," said Karikari after signing for CFC. Karikari has become CFC's third overseas signing for the summer.

Karikari has played seven UEL games for AIK. Halmstads and Degerfors happen to be the other Swedish clubs he played for. In 2015, Karikari permanently moved out of Sweden to join the Turkish side, Balikesirspor. Later he represented clubs in countries like Norway, Qatar, Georgia and Uzbekistan and was also a part of Dinamo Tabilisi's title-winning campaign in the Georgian league 2018-19.

(With inputs from PTI)