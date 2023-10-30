ISL 2023-24, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC preview: A cracker awaits at Kalinga as both teams eye crucial 3 points

Odisha FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the opening fixture of Matchweek 6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Both Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will aim to bag crucial three points when they face each other in the opening fixture of Matchweek6 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Currently, Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC are 8th and 10th in the points table, and will strive to better their standing in the league when they face each other in a critical encounter tomorrow.

Bengaluru FC finds itself in a somewhat underwhelming position, having accumulated only four points from four matches. Their campaign's start has been subpar, marked by a struggling away record, suffering defeats in both of their away matches this season. The team's aspirations to ascend in the league standings depend significantly on their ability to overcome these challenges.

Similarly, Odisha FC mirrors Bengaluru FC's standing, securing an equal number of points from the same number of matches. The Juggernauts stand two positions ahead of Bengaluru FC, holding a slightly superior goal difference. This equivalence in points and matches sets the stage for an intense showdown, where both teams will vie fiercely for a crucial win to elevate their respective positions on the league table.

What's at stake?

The upcoming clash will witness both teams approaching the game with an intense desire to claim the three points, aiming to elevate their positions in the league. With the match scheduled for Tuesday, the encounter promises to be a test of skill, strategy, and resilience for both Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC.

In their last ISL 2023-24 clash against Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC suffered a 2-1 loss after the former turned the game around in the second half of their clash in Kochi on October 29. The Kalinga Warriors will be hoping to overcome that setback and aim to leverage the home advantage over Bengaluru FC.

Meanwhile, in their previous ISL 2023-24 encounter against FC Goa, Bengaluru FC registered a goalless draw at the Kanteerava Stadium on October 25. Sunil Chhetri and Co. will look to improve their away record when they face Odisha FC on Tuesday. One key area of focus for Bengaluru FC would be to avoid giving the opponents too much space, which they gave against FC Goa in their previous encounter.

Key Players

Diego Mauricio (Odisha FC)

The Brazilian, who scored a goal against Kerala Blasters FC, looked determined in the team's previous clash and will hope to continue his goal-scoring spree against Bengaluru FC. His dynamic footwork often creates concerns for the opposition’s backline, and fans at Kalinga could see the same happening in Tuesday's clash.

Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC)

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Sunil Chhetri is cut from a different cloth and that needs no second guessing. The man relishes the big stage against major opponents and whole of Kalinga Stadium will be expecting a blockbuster performance from the Bengaluru FC skipper in Tuesday's clash.

Head-to-head

Played – 13

Bengaluru FC – 7

FC Goa – 5

Draws – 1

In their last encounter, played on April 25, 2023, Odisha FC triumphed over Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win that saw Diego Mauricio score a brace for the Kalinga Warriors and Sunil Chhetri score the lone goal for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Team talk

Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson anticipates a formidable challenge and foresees both teams being eager to secure the three points. "We go to Odisha FC in good spirits knowing that we'll keep working and improving every day. But we know that it's a tough game. I also think that Odisha will look at our team and think that this will be a tough game for them as well," he stated.

Bengaluru FC will confront their former player, Roy Krishna, who moved to the Juggernauts during the summer transfer window. Jovanovic also expressed his thoughts on the prospect of facing his former teammate. "We all know Roy (Krishna), he's a good friend of ours. but on the pitch, there are no friends, everyone is an enemy. I'll tell Slavko and whoever plays in the defensive line what his strengths are, and what he'll look to do. Hopefully, we'll have the upper hand," he commented.

Where to Watch

Viacom18 is the new home of Indian football and the match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC will kick off at 8 PM on October 31, 2023. Fans across the country can catch the action in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam. Fans can watch the action on linear channels like Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 SD & HD (English), VH1 SD & HD (English), Surya Movies (Malayalam), DD Bangla & Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali). In addition to this, as part of FSDL’s partnership with OneFootball, ISL live streams and highlights of all matches of the upcoming 2023-24 season will be delivered across more than 190 countries.