    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan completes another Derby double over East Bengal, assures 3rd spot

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan proved yet again to East Bengal that it is the better side after securing a 2-0 victory and doing a Derby double over the arch-rival, securing a third-place finish.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan completes another Derby double over East Bengal, assures 3rd spot-ayh
    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 8:52 AM IST

    ATK Mohun Bagan constructed a triumphant 2-0 success versus arch-rival East Bengal (EBFC) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday to keep up its unbeaten Kolkata Derby record in the Indian Super League (ISL) and guarantee a third-place finish in its final league contest of the season.

    It was ATKMB that was ahead for much of the opening half. The first five minutes affected a lot of attacking moves on its part, although none resulted in any outstanding scoring options. Pritam Kotal came closest when a ball was lobbed towards him at the far post from a corner, but the defender smashed his volley over the bar.

    EBFC’s opening shot on goal was a long-range exertion from Suhair VP that Vishal Kaith collected comfortably. Most of the Torch Bearers’ forward moves were limited to counterattacking, as ATKMB dominated the possession. By the middle of the opening half, there were swift crosses in either direction, with hardy challenges also coming into the fray, resulting in three yellow cards before the half-time break.

    The ensuing half began on the same note as the first, and Petratos was given some space to break the deadlock just as the crowded onlookers held up their flashlights in the 52nd minute. Ashique Kuruniyan skated the striker through on the box’s left, and he took his moment before bashing across the goal’s face with his left foot but hit it upright.

    But ATKMB would ultimately get its lead. After a series of consecutive corners that EBFC failed to stave away, defender Slavko Damjanovic put the Mariners ahead in the 68th. The corner was desired at Manvir Singh at the near post, whose ingenious flick darted over the defensive wall and into Damjanovic’s head. The defender’s peek ricocheted off the upright before helping into the goal, trickling back towards him.

    The game persisted in keeping its increased speed, but yet again, neither side was introduced with anything more than half-chances. Kuruniyan’s deception down the left authorised him to cut in at a point. However, his right-footed drudgery was blasted over the goal. Conversely, EBFC was dynamic but could not break into the box regularly.

    EBFC’s obligation to the equilibrium finally led to two significant cases in seconds for ATKMB, and Petratos was on hand to ensure the Derby for his side. Substitute Kiyan Nassiri was played before the goal, but Kamaljit eluded his shot. Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, it fell straight into Petratos’ way, and the striker drummed it in to seal a third place for ATKMB. Their league positionings mean ATKMB will remain in Kolkata for its opening playoff match. The flop for EBFC implied it halted the season at the 10th position.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
