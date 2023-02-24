ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC desperate to end on a high as NorthEast United aims for the same

ISL 2022-23: Matchweek 22 continues on Friday as Chennaiyin FC entertains NorthEast United. While both sides are out of contention for the playoffs, they would be aiming to finish the season on a high.

Record former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will aim to end its season with a praising consequence at home when it takes on NorthEast United (NEUFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Meanwhile, the Highlanders will be looking to spoil the party by ending its seven-match winless streak versus the Marina Machans.

Enthusiasm is high in the CFC base, even though it misses this season’s playoff spot. The Marina Machans have succeeded in their previous two contests, confirming successive triumphs for the first time this season in the ISL. After halting its eight-match winless streak with a victory versus East Bengal (EBFC) over ten days ago, CFC inflicted a giant blow to FC Goa’s playoff hopes with a 2-1 conquest at the Fatorda Stadium last week.

The Marina Machans were successful despite Petar Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati’s absences. Rahim Ali and Kwame Karikari have stepped up, replacing two of the club’s top scorers this season and have coped well so far. “We are prepared for the next match. From day one till the final game, the road has been long and hard, with many ups and downs. But now, the team has learnt a lot from all the games. They have worked hard to earn two wins in a row. I am pleased, but we finished in eighth place and must improve greatly,” said head coach Thomas Brdaric.

NEUFC has assured only five points in 19 fixtures in the season and has already initiated looking ahead to the upcoming season. Friday’s tie will be another possibility for the present squad to exhibit its wares ahead of that rebuild. In the reverse meeting earlier this season, NEUFC was overthrown 7-3 in its backyard. This time, the Highlanders will have two new faces on the pitch, helping them to earn something from this encounter.

Parthib Gogoi has looked ominous in the final third over the last two Matchweeks and will be in contention to start. Wilmar Gil was back on the scoresheet last week versus Odisha FC (OFC) and scored his campaign’s sixth goal from the spot. “It’s the last game of the season, and it is an important one for us as we prepare for the Super Cup. It is also an opportunity for us to get something away from home. We have managed to perform well away from home only in one game this season, so it will be important to change that,” said Vincenzo Annese.

The two teams have met on 17 instances in the ISL. Both have bested six matches, while five finished in draws. NEUFC’s last win in this tie came in the 2018-19 ISL season.