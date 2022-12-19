ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC to rely on goal-scoring momentum against relentless Kerala Blasters

ISL 2022-23 is into its Matchday 11. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC would be up against Kerala Blasters at home on Monday, as the former looks to ban on its goal-scoring form to tame the latter.

Former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) is set to face Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday. The Marina Machans are just below the final playoff spot, while their next opponents are a win away from launching themselves into third place. This game will also be a reunion for head coaches Thomas Brdaric and Ivan Vukomanovic, who have previously faced each other as players in the Rhine Derby in Germany. Last week, a rampant CFC scored seven goals against NorthEast United (NEUFC) in Guwahati. Nasser El Khayati, the league’s leading goalscorer this season, bagged a hat-trick and secured two assists. He now boasts a stellar record of eleven goal contributions in six games.

CFC is expected to carry the same form into this game. Brdaric’s only concern will be CFC’s home form - they have played five games at the Marina Arena but have only managed one win. “We respect their results and must be on guard, keep our pressing tight and not allow them spaces. We aim to exploit the mistakes they make. Otherwise, our preparation this week has been done keeping them in mind, and we have our strengths. The team is in good shape and surrounded by a perfect atmosphere. We have to replicate our preparation performance in the derby. I can’t wait to play tomorrow,” said Brdaric.

CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

KBFC is on its best-ever run in the ISL. It has won its last five matches and kept three clean sheets. Last week, the Blasters edged past former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in a five-goal thriller. Dimitrios Diamantakos found the back of the net for the fifth game in a row, and Apostolos Giannou was also on target.

Defender Marko Leskovic has been solid at the back for KBFC, and he, too, chipped in with a goal against the Blues last week. The defender has made the most successful interceptions in the league so far. The Blasters will bank on their away form, having won three out of four games on the road.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - FC GOA COACH CARLOS PENA WANTS TEAM TO SHOW CONSISTENCY AFTER WIN OVER NORTHEAST UNITED FC

“As a coach, you can never let records keep your mind busy. Emotions aside, you always think about preparation for upcoming games. We are in a period where we need to collect points because we want to be one of the best teams in the playoff. Kerala Blasters has always been a special club in Indian football. Everybody wants to be the best against Kerala Blasters, and we accept it,” said Vukomanovic.

These sides have met 18 times in the ISL. Seven of these meetings have ended in draws. The Marina Machans have registered six wins, while the Blasters have won five. Last season, KBFC did the double over CFC.