ISL 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC is placed seventh in the points table and remains in contention for the playoffs. Ahead of the remaining season, it has roped in 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam.

Record former two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Monday professed the signing of an exciting young talent - defender Bikash Yumnam. The 19-year-old football prodigy, dubbed as one of India’s most fascinating potentials, will join the Marina Machans for his maiden ISL stint.

“I’m excited to be part of Chennaiyin FC. I am thankful to the management for this opportunity and looking forward to the season,” Yumnam told CFC. The Manipur-born central defender became the first Indian to feature in the world’s leading newspaper, The Guardian’s list of next-generation footballers in 2020, which also had players from prominent European clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

A multi-year contract with the two-time ISL champion will deliver a perfect chance for Yumnam to display his aptitude in India’s premier football league, as he will be playing along with some seasoned defenders, including Senegalese superstar Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi of Iran and Narayan Das of India.

Yumnam has been a routine in the Indian youth teams, having played for U-16, U-19 and U-20 sides. He was part of the 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship-conquering Indian side and also partook in the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in October last year. At 16, Yumnam made his professional debut for Indian Arrows in the 2019 I-league before moving to RoundGlass Punjab.

Yumnam has expended over 2,000 minutes on the pitch in 29 I-League games, recording a goal and an assist. Yumnam will be suitable for the selection when CFC takes on ISL giants ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in its upcoming ISL contest in Chennai on January 21.