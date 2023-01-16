Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC is placed seventh in the points table and remains in contention for the playoffs. Ahead of the remaining season, it has roped in 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 19-year-old defender Bikash Yumnam roped in by Chennaiyin FC CFC-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Record former two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Monday professed the signing of an exciting young talent - defender Bikash Yumnam. The 19-year-old football prodigy, dubbed as one of India’s most fascinating potentials, will join the Marina Machans for his maiden ISL stint.

    “I’m excited to be part of Chennaiyin FC. I am thankful to the management for this opportunity and looking forward to the season,” Yumnam told CFC. The Manipur-born central defender became the first Indian to feature in the world’s leading newspaper, The Guardian’s list of next-generation footballers in 2020, which also had players from prominent European clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    A multi-year contract with the two-time ISL champion will deliver a perfect chance for Yumnam to display his aptitude in India’s premier football league, as he will be playing along with some seasoned defenders, including Senegalese superstar Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi of Iran and Narayan Das of India.

    Yumnam has been a routine in the Indian youth teams, having played for U-16, U-19 and U-20 sides. He was part of the 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship-conquering Indian side and also partook in the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers in October last year. At 16, Yumnam made his professional debut for Indian Arrows in the 2019 I-league before moving to RoundGlass Punjab.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw

    Yumnam has expended over 2,000 minutes on the pitch in 29 I-League games, recording a goal and an assist. Yumnam will be suitable for the selection when CFC takes on ISL giants ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in its upcoming ISL contest in Chennai on January 21.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs FCG: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa-NorthEast United share honours with a competitive 2-2 draw

    football ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error snt

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take on NorthEast United FC with no scope for error

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, ATKMB vs MCFC: Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City withstands intense ATK Mohun Bagan attacks in battle of nerves

    football ISL 2022-23: Fans ecstatic after clinical Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC to spice up playoffs battle snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fans ecstatic after clinical Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC to spice up playoffs battle

    football ISL 2022-23: Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak to dent East Bengal FC playoff hopes snt

    ISL 2022-23: Coach Boothroyd delighted after Jamshedpur FC end 10-game winless streak

    Recent Stories

    Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to house meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24 - adt

    Delhi: LG VK Saxena gives nod to convening of meeting; MCD mayor election to be held on January 24

    Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader to attend daughter's wedding AJR

    Unnao rape case: Delhi HC grants interim bail to expelled BJP leader to attend daughter's wedding

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire' vma

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire'

    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel showcased likely to be introduced in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel showcased, likely to be introduced in 2025

    football north london derby Disgraceful Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale; Tottenham star Richarlison trolled snt

    Supporters slam fan attack on Arsenal goalie Ramsdale; Tottenham's 'cry baby' Richarlison trolled

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon