    Zomato discontinues its Pro and Pro Plus program; netizens react

    In collaboration with restaurant partners, Zomato is developing a new programme. According to the food delivery service, "Please be aware that Zomato Pro/Pro Plus subscriptions will not be renewed while we work on a new experience for you. We will provide an update sooner."
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Food delivery application, Zomato has announced that it will discontinue its 'Pro' and 'Pro Plus' programmes for its customers. In 2020, the Gurgaon-based company introduced Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus by upgrading its Zomato Gold programme to Zomato Pro.

    As per reports, the food delivery company stated, "Please be advised that Zomato Pro/Pro Plus is unavailable for renewal while we work on a new experience for you. We will provide an update sooner."

    Zomato is developing a new programme in collaboration with restaurant partners, following a few reports. 

    After the announcement, netizens took to Twitter to express their opinions. One Twitter user wrote, "So you've discontinued Pro Plus service in Mumbai and begun charging delivery fees, and there's no way to renew it."

    Another user said, "@zomato@zomatocare You did shut down #zomatopro, so what happened to the money we paid for Zomato pro plus?

    Previously, "I used to use @zomato just to look at different restaurant menus, but their Pro Plus service was so good that I had to choose it over @Swiggy. Now that @zomatocare's pro plus programme has ended, I'm back to using Zomato as a menu app. Here I come, @SwiggyCares.

    Zomato Pro members received additional benefits at various restaurants, including fine dining hotspots, legendary restaurants, cafes, bars, and quick-service restaurants.

    Zomato Pro members in India had access to exclusive delivery deals that were unavailable to other Zomato users. Zomato Pro members will also receive priority delivery. Any order placed by a Pro member will be prioritised in the real-time queue when we search for a Zomato Valet to deliver your order. This will result in your orders being delivered 15-20 per cent faster (on average) than they are now during peak dinner times.

    Zomato Pro also had a money-back guarantee, which meant that if you didn't save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period, Zomato would automatically refund your subscription fee at the end of the year.

    Also Read: Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

    Also Read: Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby

    Also Read: Zomato to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in all-stock deal; Details here


     

