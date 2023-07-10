Zero stone pelting in 2023, J&K on development path, says Centre in affidavit in SC on Article 370 abrogation

Defending the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre said in its affidavit that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace and development.

The Narendra Modi government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court with regard to hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In its affidavit, the Centre highlighted how stone pelting incidents, which were as high as 1767 in 2017, are currently at nil in 2023.

Further defending the abrogation of Article 370, the Centre said that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace and development.

The government further said that the "historic step" had brought stability, peace, development and security in the region.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir faced the devastating impact of terrorism for the past three decades. To effectively address this issue, the decision to revoke Article 370 was deemed necessary. The Central government re-emphasized the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in the valley.

The government has highlighted a significant positive change, citing that in 2018, there were 52 instances of bandhs and hartals lasting several days, whereas in the year 2023, there have been zero such occurrences. The government attributes this outcome to the anti-terror actions taken, which have dealt a severe blow to the terrorist ecosystem. As a result, there has been a substantial decline in terrorist recruitment in the Valley, with the number decreasing from 199 in 2018 to 12 as of the present year.

Furthermore, the central government's affidavit mentions various schemes launched in the valley to uplift the public's well-being. A budget of Rs 28,400 crore has been allocated for industrial development in the region. Additionally, proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore have been received for investment in the Valley.

The Centre's submission follows the establishment of a five-judge bench by the Supreme Court to address petitions contesting the abrogation of Article 370 and the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Initially filed in 2019, the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 have not been heard since 2020. The five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, will now take up the case.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government nullified the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted under Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, and divided the region into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Following this decision, several political parties contested it in the Supreme Court.

The Petitioners

The petitioners in this case include political parties from Jammu and Kashmir who argue that the Centre has shown disinterest in expediting the hearing of the case. Former J&K Chief Minister Abdullah has voiced concerns, claiming that the BJP government is reluctant to have the petitions challenging the validity of Article 370's revocation heard in the Supreme Court, as it would be challenging for them to defend the abrogation.

The petitioners challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in the Supreme Court include Shah Faesal, People's Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, National Conference, and other political parties.