YouTuber Gaurav Taneja seeks help on X following lock out on social media platform

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka "Flying Beast", locked out of LinkedIn amid controversy over Shark Tank India appearance, sparking heated debate on entrepreneurial skills and social media influence.

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as "Flying Beast" on YouTube, has been locked out of his LinkedIn account for over 48 hours. This development comes amidst a heated controversy surrounding his appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4.

The incident began when Taneja pitched his supplement brand, BeastLife, on the show. CEO Anupam Mittal criticized Taneja's entrepreneurial skills, calling him a "good influencer" but a "terrible entrepreneur." Taneja responded with a lengthy LinkedIn post, defending his business acumen.

In his post, Taneja compared BeastLife's social media performance to (link unavailable)'s, highlighting that his 8-month-old brand had gained more Instagram followers (127K) than (link unavailable)'s 125K followers accumulated over 8 years. He also emphasized that BeastLife's growth was organic, stating that they save nearly 90% of their total expenditure on marketing due to their established distribution.

"With over 8 years of digital marketing experience, I understand the power of organic reach and audience trust. We're already EBITDA positive, and because of the distribution we've built, we save nearly 90 per cent of our total expenditure on marketing," he wrote in his post.

Following Mittal's criticism, Taneja reportedly updated his LinkedIn bio to acknowledge the critique. However, his account is currently inaccessible due to the lockout.

Taneja took to Twitter to seek help from LinkedIn India, requesting assistance in regaining access to his account.

"Hi team @LinkedInIndia. I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now. Can you help me get the account back please. Thanks @LinkedInHelp," he posted on X.

LinkedIn India responded, apologizing for the trouble and assuring Taneja that they have received and responded to his direct message.

