Yogi govt to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for eighth Deepotsav

The Yogi government is set to transform Ayodhya into a digital city for the eighth Deepotsav, offering an unforgettable blend of faith and illumination. This year, Ayodhya’s Dharmapath and Lata Chowk will captivate visitors with their dazzling displays, enhanced by digital pillars that add a modern glow to the city's historic charm. This Deepotsav will be especially significant as it marks the first celebration since Lord Ram was ceremonially seated in his grand temple. To honor this, special efforts are underway to recreate the spiritual ambiance of Treta Yuga, allowing devotees to experience the ancient era's essence.

Aiming for a record-breaking 25 lakh lamps, Ram Ki Paidi and nearby ghats will be lit in a breathtaking display of devotion. Major sites like Ramkatha Park and key city pathways are also undergoing elaborate decorations under CM Yogi Adityanath’s direction.

Asad from Mim Production of Intelligent Lighting has been chosen to handle the lighting setup for Ayodhya's eighth Deepotsav. Twenty-four digital pillars, each 15 feet tall, are being installed along Dharmapath, the main entry route from the National Highway to Ayodhya. From October 28 to 30, these pillars will display scenes from the Ramayana up to Swagatham Dwar, enhanced with attractive lighting effects.

Key locations across Ayodhya, such as Ram Katha Park, Ram Ki Paidi, Hanuman Garhi, Birla Mandir, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, Tulsi Udyan, and Saryu Bridge, will also be lit up for the celebration.

Ayodhya aims to set a new record by lighting over 28 lakh diyas to achieve a milestone of 25 lakh lit diyas. Nischal Barot, a consultant from the Guinness World Records team, has arrived to oversee the process.

He explained that each diya will be counted three times—first when they’re dry, again once lit, and finally through a drone video analyzed with AI software to confirm the total. This year, a team of 30 people from Guinness World Records will be on-site for the official count.

