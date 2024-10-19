Yogi govt to launch web portal for efficient monitoring of Mission Shakti programs

The Yogi government, committed to enhancing women's safety, empowerment, and dignity in Uttar Pradesh, will launch targeted campaigns under Mission Shakti. To ensure seamless operation and monitor these initiatives, a dedicated web portal will be developed, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision.

The Yogi government, dedicated to promoting the safety, empowerment, and dignity of women in Uttar Pradesh, will conduct several focused campaigns through Mission Shakti. To ensure smooth operation, address challenges, and monitor the effective implementation of these initiatives, a dedicated web portal will be developed in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision.

As part of Mission Shakti 5.0, the portal will cater to the requirements of the Home Department, providing tools to analyze efforts across various government departments and consolidate their databases. The project will be developed and managed by Uttar Pradesh Systems Corporation Limited (UPDESCO).

The new portal will function like a dashboard and come with several features, including user management based on roles, master creation, reporting, and data input modules that summarize activities, provide status updates, and allow for event uploads. The Mission Shakti portal will help monitor special campaigns run by different departments to promote women's safety and empowerment.

The portal will support the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh in effectively tracking the daily activities of programs aimed at ensuring the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women and girls. It will be a web-based system for uploading data that enables monitoring of events organized by various departments. This includes uploading photos and videos of events and submitting documentation of daily activities online.

By simplifying the monitoring process, this system will make it easier to keep track of event records. The project aims to enhance operational efficiency, coordination, accessibility, reporting, and speed in monitoring efforts.

The web-based data upload management system will include the following features:

- Comprehensive Dashboard: A user-friendly dashboard will help effectively monitor and manage the upload process.

- Enhanced Transparency and Accountability: The system will improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability in uploading videos, photos, and comments. It will also provide role-based access for appointed nodal officers.

- Centralized Platform for Decision-Making: By acting as a centralized platform, it will enable better decision-making through real-time data access.

- User-Friendly Interface: The interface will be designed for ease of use, allowing real-time tracking and uploads.

- Increased Accountability: Detailed drill-down reports will enhance accountability through thorough data analysis.

- Submission Confirmation: Once data is submitted, the system will confirm the submission if all validations and conditions are met. Compiled reports will automatically appear on the dashboard at both the department and admin levels.

- Secure Environment: The domain will be registered with SSL certification to operate on HTTPS, ensuring a secure environment.

- Cloud Deployment: The software will be hosted on a Meit-Y empaneled cloud server. The MIS report dashboard will feature overall analysis, department-wise reports, and other necessary reporting, including pie charts and bar charts.

- Data Download Option: Users will have the option to download report data in MS Excel format. All activities will be recorded at each level, and an audit trail will be maintained. Additionally, there will be color-coded options for various types of reports.

- Statistical Data Compilation: The system will facilitate the compilation of various statistical data, including district-wise and department-wise event status and daily reports of programs organized under special campaigns, along with details of uploaded photographs.

