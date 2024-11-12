Yogi govt to host International Tribal Participation Festival from Nov 15-20

Uttar Pradesh will host the International Tribal Participation Festival from November 15-20, celebrating Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. The eventat the Sangeet Natak Academy, will showcase folk culture from over 20 Indian states.
 

Yogi govt to host International Tribal Participation Festival from Nov 15 to 20 anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 3:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

The Yogi government will celebrate the International Tribal Participation Festival from November 15 to 20 in honor of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary (Tribal Pride Day), with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the event. To be held at the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy, the festival will feature a vibrant showcase of folk culture from India and abroad, with artists from over 20 states and special performances by folk artists from Slovakia and Vietnam. 

Following the inaugural ceremony, a grand cultural procession will commence at 11 am, featuring artists from across the nation. Daily cultural programs will run from 5 pm to 9 pm, highlighting traditional dance forms such as those of the Saharia and Buksa tribes, as well as tribal folk instruments presentations. The festival will also feature a bookhouse with an array of tribal literature. 

Participating states include Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Punjab, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and the host state, Uttar Pradesh. 

On November 15, following the inauguration ceremony, a grand cultural procession will begin at 11 am, showcasing diverse folk traditions. Artists from various states will perform traditional dances, such as Jammu and Kashmir’s Mongo and Bakarwal dances, Rajasthan’s Terah Tali dance, Karnataka’s Fugdi and Siddhi dances, and Madhya Pradesh’s Ramdhol dance. Additional performances will include Maharashtra’s Sangi mask dance, Odisha’s Ghudka dance, Chhattisgarh’s Maati Mandri, and Sikkim’s Singhi Chham dance. Local artists from Uttar Pradesh will perform traditional acts like Changeli, Nagmatiya, and puppetry on stage.

A dedicated bookhouse will offer visitors a glimpse into tribal life through literature covering their lifestyles, cuisine, and culture. From November 16 to 20, daily folk dance and song performances from various states will continue, accompanied by themed discussions beginning at noon. Topics include 'The contribution of Revolutionary Birsa Munda in the Freedom Struggle (November 16)', 'Tribal education and healthcare solutions (Nov 17)', 'Entrepreneurial opportunities for tribes: Local to global' (Nov 18), 'Heritage Conservation and promotion (Nov 19), and 'The role of NGOs in tribal development (Nov 20)'.

On November 19-20, a theatre group from Madhya Pradesh will present a play based on the life of Birsa Munda. There will also be live performances of tribal folk instruments, and traditional dances from tribes such as Buksa, Sahariya, Tripura’s Hojagiri, and Chhattisgarh’s Bhunjia. The program will conclude with a tribal poetry session, magic shows, and a local food fest showcasing Indigenous flavors.

