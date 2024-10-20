Yogi govt to deploy snipers & NSG commandos for enhanced security of Maha Kumbh 2025

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    Lucknow: In a bid to ensure robust security for devotees and guests at Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government is implementing comprehensive safety measures. Plans include deploying snipers, NSG commandos, commando squads, ATS, STF, BDDS teams, and trained sniffer dogs to provide foolproof security arrangements.

    Devotees from across the globe will converge in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, which begins with the Makar Sankranti festival in January. Alongside the devotees, numerous dignitaries and diplomats are expected to attend.

    In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed robust security arrangements, ensuring water, land, and air safety throughout the event. 

    Maha Kumbh Mela SSP Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized the significance of Mahakumbh as the world's largest gathering of faith, attracting 40 crore devotees and special guests. 

    He stated: "Given this situation, the security infrastructure is being fortified, with special forces stationed throughout Prayagraj, the fairgrounds, key sites, temples, and the Sangam. Diplomats from various countries will participate, prompting the implementation of anti-drone systems and bulletproof outposts at entry and exit points, parking areas, major temples, and other strategic locations."

    He added, "Two NSG commando contingents and 26 Anti-Sabotage (AS) inspection teams will be deployed to thoroughly secure the city."

    The SSP also confirmed the presence of four ATS commandos, three STF teams, and six Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) units within the fairgrounds. 

    SSP Rajesh Dwivedi announced the deployment of 20 snipers, 3 sniffer dogs, and 4 swan teams to ensure the safety of special guests. Additionally, 30 spotters will be stationed throughout the city to monitor any suspicious or antisocial activities closely. A team of 9 commando squads will also be assigned to oversee every area meticulously. 

    He added, "During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will immerse themselves in the Sangam, where two contingents from the Uttarakhand PAC will be stationed. This contingent is well-versed in underwater operations and possesses significant expertise, making them ideal for deployment near the Sangam. The team will comprise one DSP, 4 inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, and 65 constables."

