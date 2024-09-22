Yogi govt fast-tracks tourism development in Chitrakoot division, beautification at budget of Rs 18.30 cr

The Yogi government invested over Rs 33.5 crore in Chitrakoot division's tourism development, focusing on Ram Ghat beautification, Tourist Facilitation Center, upgrades to Kalinjar Fort, Salt Fort, Somnath Temple, and Pataleshwar Temple, and construction of a Valmiki Ashram museum. The aim is to enhance spiritual and historical sites, attracting domestic and international tourists.

Lucknow/Chitrakoot: In a bid to establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading tourist destination, the Yogi government is implementing various schemes to promote tourism across different regions. As part of these efforts, a comprehensive framework has been set to expedite key development and construction projects in the Chitrakoot division.



One of the major initiatives under this project includes the beautification, development, and expansion of the renowned Ram Ghat in Chitrakoot at a budget of Rs 18.30 crore. Additionally, plans are underway to enhance tourist facilities, such as the Tourist Facilitation Center near Lalapur in Chitrakoot, parking and amenities at Kalinjar Fort in Banda, and the Salt Fort in Mahoba.

Furthermore, the development of tourism at the Somnath Temple in Char, Chitrakoot, and the Pataleshwar Temple in Hamirpur is also a priority. The construction of a museum near Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot is expected to be completed soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Project Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has been tasked with overseeing and completing all these ambitious development and construction works, aimed at boosting tourism in the region and enhancing the state's appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, a major beautification project is set to transform Ramghat, located on the banks of the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot. This site, believed to be where Goswami Tulsidas had the divine vision of Lord Ram, will undergo development while preserving its spiritual and historical significance.

The project will also include the beautification, widening, and improvement of the connecting road, along with the construction of tourist facilities at Ramghat. The total cost of the project is Rs 18.30 crore, and it is expected to be completed in two years, excluding the rainy season.

In addition, parking and tourist facilities near Lalapur in Chitrakoot, Kalinjar Fort in Banda, and Salt Fort in Mahoba will be upgraded. The Tourist Facilitation Centre in Lalapur will be developed at a cost of Rs 7.01 crore and completed in 12 months. Improvements near Kalinjar Fort will be carried out at a cost of Rs 3.83 crore, with a completion time of 9 months. Similarly, the development at Salt Fort will be done at a cost of Rs 3.81 crore within the same timeframe.

Moreover, the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Char will see tourist infrastructure upgrades at a cost of Rs 1.48 crore, to be completed in 9 months. The Pataleshwar Mahadev Temple in Hamirpur will also undergo tourism development, with work expected to finish in 6 months at a cost of Rs 68.86 lakh. Additionally, efforts are being made to complete the construction of a museum near Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot soon.

