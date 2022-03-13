Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi, discusses new UP cabinet

The newly elected Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, three days post he won the election, the consecutive second triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh elections.

After the meeting, PM Modi tweeted that he congratulated Yogi Adityanath on his historic win in the UP election. In the last five years, Yogi Adityanath has worked tirelessly to fulfil people's aspirations. He is sure that Yogi Adityanath will take the state to greater heights of development in the coming years, the tweet added after two hours of the meeting.

Following the source, the meeting included the cabinet discussion for the new government in Uttar Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony date and time was also discussed, sources added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Party's number two in Uttar Pradesh, lost the election in UP. Maurya lost in Sirathu by nearly 7,000 votes to Samajwadi Party ally Pallavi Patel of the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi). In addition to Keshav Maurya, ten other ministers in the current state cabinet were defeated in the election.



Dinesh Sharma, Yogi Adityanath's second deputy, did not run in the election. The Party has not yet clear if Maurya will stay as Deputy Chief Minister or any other leader will replace him. According to the sources, Maurya can still take the legislative council route.

Yogi Adityanath served on the legislative council before he contested his first assembly election, which he won from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

