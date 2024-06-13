Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi provides daily dose of different asanas, shares benefits and more (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on June 20 and will take part in the Yoga Day event on June 21. He called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same.

    Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi provides daily dose of different asanas, shares benefits and more (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared detailed videos of 'Vrikshasana' and 'Tadasana' describing the benefits of the asanas in light of the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21. PM Modi who has always endorsed Yoga to be inculcated in the day-to-day life has said it has united millions around the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment."

    Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi shared the video and wrote: "Vrikshasana or the tree pose has several benefits including helping improve balance and posture."

    Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same.

    PM Modi will be travelling to Srinagar on International Yoga Day. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people will attend Yoga day at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

    J&K’s Lt governor Manoj Sinha has been asked to make special arrangements for the function which is going to be first big function of Prime Minister Modi after taking over as the PM of the country for the third time. It will also be his first visit to Kashmir after assuming PM’s office.

    Ahead of the function the entire area from Dalgate to SKICC will be secured and three tier security will be in place around Dal Lake.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM, Chowna Mein takes oath as Deputy CM (WATCH) anr

    Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM, Chowna Mein takes oath as Deputy CM (WATCH)

    NEET exam row: Grace marks for wrong question to be cancelled, students to have option of re-test, says Centre gcw

    NEET row: NTA to cancel scorecards, re-exam of students who were awarded grace marks

    Kerala: Cochin International Airport introduces self-baggage drop-in facility; Check details anr

    Kerala: Cochin International Airport introduces self-baggage drop-in facility; Check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-526 June 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-526 June 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, meeting with Joe Biden expected on the sidelines of the summit gcw

    PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, meeting with Joe Biden expected on the sidelines

    Recent Stories

    Florida rains: 'Life-threatening floods' cast shadow over T20 WC 2024, fans urge ICC to shift matches (WATCH) snt

    Florida rains: 'Life-threatening floods' cast shadow over T20 WC 2024, fans urge ICC to shift matches (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan reveals his FIRST pay cheque amount RBA

    Kartik Aaryan reveals his FIRST pay cheque amount

    T20 WC 2024: Rutherford credits work during IPL after powering West Indies into Super Eights with win over NZ snt

    T20 WC 2024: Rutherford credits work during IPL after powering West Indies into Super Eights with win over NZ

    Chandu Champion' FIRST review: Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Petkar praises Kartik Aaryan's movie; Read ATG

    'Chandu Champion' FIRST review: Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Petkar praises Kartik Aaryan's movie; Read

    Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM, Chowna Mein takes oath as Deputy CM (WATCH) anr

    Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM, Chowna Mein takes oath as Deputy CM (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon