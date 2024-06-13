Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi provides daily dose of different asanas, shares benefits and more (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on June 20 and will take part in the Yoga Day event on June 21. He called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared detailed videos of 'Vrikshasana' and 'Tadasana' describing the benefits of the asanas in light of the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21. PM Modi who has always endorsed Yoga to be inculcated in the day-to-day life has said it has united millions around the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment."

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi shared the video and wrote: "Vrikshasana or the tree pose has several benefits including helping improve balance and posture."

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same.

PM Modi will be travelling to Srinagar on International Yoga Day. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people will attend Yoga day at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

J&K’s Lt governor Manoj Sinha has been asked to make special arrangements for the function which is going to be first big function of Prime Minister Modi after taking over as the PM of the country for the third time. It will also be his first visit to Kashmir after assuming PM’s office.

Ahead of the function the entire area from Dalgate to SKICC will be secured and three tier security will be in place around Dal Lake.

Latest Videos