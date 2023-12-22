Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yearender 2023: From 'Sanatan Dharma' to 'Gaumutra', this year's most controversial statements

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced legal repercussions following his controversial remarks on population control, drawing severe criticism. His vivid description of an educated woman's influence during intercourse triggered outrage and demands for his resignation.

    Yearender 2023: From 'Sanatan Dharma' to 'Gaumutra', this year's most controversial statements AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    The year 2023 was marked by a series of provocative statements within India's political arena, stirring heated debates and drawing widespread criticism. From contentious remarks fueling regional divides to incendiary comments sparking gender-related discussions, these controversies encompassed a diverse array of socio-political issues.

    DMK MP's Provocative Lok Sabha Remark Sparks Debate

    In a contentious statement in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar referred to Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states," sparking intense political discourse. His remarks ignited a heated exchange among political leaders, highlighting perceived North-South divisions. The MP's comments, targeting the BJP's electoral influence, spurred responses, with BJP leaders seeking clarifications and condemning the derogatory portrayal of North Indians.

    Winter Session of Parliament concludes: Mahua's expulsion, 146 Oppn MPs' suspension, key bills passed

    Bihar CM Faces Legal Action Over Population Control Remark

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced legal repercussions following his controversial remarks on population control, drawing severe criticism. His vivid description of an educated woman's influence during intercourse triggered outrage and demands for his resignation. Despite later apologies, legal action and protests persisted, escalating the issue further.

    Rajasthan BJP Leader Expelled for Inflammatory Gurdwara Remarks

    Sandeep Dayma's inflammatory remarks on gurdwaras during a rally led to his expulsion from the BJP, intensifying political tensions before the Rajasthan Assembly election. His comments faced severe backlash, triggering demands for his removal and legal action, particularly from BJP leaders in Punjab.

    Tamil Nadu Minister's 'Eradication' Call on Sanatana Dharma Sparks Outrage

    Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister, triggered controversy by advocating for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma, drawing criticism from the BJP for endorsing what they termed a 'genocidal' call against Hindu traditions.

    India's IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report

    Dalai Lama's Regrettable 'Suck My Tongue' Remark to a Child

    The Dalai Lama expressed regret after a video circulated showing him making an inappropriate remark to a child. The footage, capturing the spiritual leader's playful banter, drew criticism for its disturbing nature.

    These incidents underscore the sensitivity of diverse socio-political issues, highlighting regional sentiments, gender dynamics, and religious discourse within India's political landscape.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-360 December 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-360 December 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat vkp

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat

    Winter Session of Parliament concludes: Mahua's expulsion, 146 Oppn MPs' suspension, key bills passed AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament concludes: Mahua's expulsion, 146 Oppn MPs' suspension, key bills passed

    After Gyanvapi, new legal tussle over Jama Masjid Shamsi in UP's Budaun

    After Gyanvapi, new legal tussle over Jama Masjid Shamsi in UP's Budaun

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Bengaluru's traffic management takes a hi-tech leap: AI to control 136 signals

    Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls Shah Rukh Khan once invited him to party at Mannat along with his friends; Read on ATG

    Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls Shah Rukh Khan once invited him to party at Mannat along with his friends; Read on

    Watch: Salman Khan hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan at an event, netizens react, 'Nothing is permanent' RKK

    Watch: Salman Khan hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan at event, netizens react, 'Nothing is permanent'

    WhatsApp tips 5 ways to secure your chats gcw

    WhatsApp tips: 5 ways to secure your chats

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes snt

    Not Taylor Swift, but Taylor Yadav! Pop star's viral 'spin bowling action' sparks cricket-themed memes

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon