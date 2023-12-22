Yearender 2023: From 'Sanatan Dharma' to 'Gaumutra', this year's most controversial statements

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced legal repercussions following his controversial remarks on population control, drawing severe criticism. His vivid description of an educated woman's influence during intercourse triggered outrage and demands for his resignation.

The year 2023 was marked by a series of provocative statements within India's political arena, stirring heated debates and drawing widespread criticism. From contentious remarks fueling regional divides to incendiary comments sparking gender-related discussions, these controversies encompassed a diverse array of socio-political issues.

DMK MP's Provocative Lok Sabha Remark Sparks Debate

In a contentious statement in the Lok Sabha, DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar referred to Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states," sparking intense political discourse. His remarks ignited a heated exchange among political leaders, highlighting perceived North-South divisions. The MP's comments, targeting the BJP's electoral influence, spurred responses, with BJP leaders seeking clarifications and condemning the derogatory portrayal of North Indians.

Bihar CM Faces Legal Action Over Population Control Remark

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced legal repercussions following his controversial remarks on population control, drawing severe criticism. His vivid description of an educated woman's influence during intercourse triggered outrage and demands for his resignation. Despite later apologies, legal action and protests persisted, escalating the issue further.

Rajasthan BJP Leader Expelled for Inflammatory Gurdwara Remarks

Sandeep Dayma's inflammatory remarks on gurdwaras during a rally led to his expulsion from the BJP, intensifying political tensions before the Rajasthan Assembly election. His comments faced severe backlash, triggering demands for his removal and legal action, particularly from BJP leaders in Punjab.

Tamil Nadu Minister's 'Eradication' Call on Sanatana Dharma Sparks Outrage

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Tamil Nadu minister, triggered controversy by advocating for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma, drawing criticism from the BJP for endorsing what they termed a 'genocidal' call against Hindu traditions.

Dalai Lama's Regrettable 'Suck My Tongue' Remark to a Child

The Dalai Lama expressed regret after a video circulated showing him making an inappropriate remark to a child. The footage, capturing the spiritual leader's playful banter, drew criticism for its disturbing nature.

These incidents underscore the sensitivity of diverse socio-political issues, highlighting regional sentiments, gender dynamics, and religious discourse within India's political landscape.