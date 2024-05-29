'World didn't know Mahatma Gandhi till a movie was made about him': PM Modi attacks Congress (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently that the world was largely unaware of independence activist Mahatma Gandhi until the release of Richard Attenborough's 1982 film, 'Gandhi'. Modi criticized the previous Congress-led governments for failing to adequately promote Gandhi's legacy. In an interview with ABP News, Modi questioned rhetorically whether it was not India's responsibility to ensure Gandhi's global recognition over the past 75 years.

Also read: PM Modi alleges 'conspiracy' behind Naveen Patnaik's sudden deteriorating health, pledges probe (WATCH)

"Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul. Wasn't it our responsibility to get him that level of global recognition during the last 75 years? Nobody knew, please excuse me on this. The first time, when the Gandhi film was made (1982), the world got curious about who he might be. We didn't do the needful…If the world knew Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi was no less than them and you have to accept that. I am saying this after travelling the world that Gandhi and through him, India should have been recognised…," he said in response to a question about the Opposition's understanding of India's culture and values.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, affectionately known as Mahatma Gandhi, stands as an enduring symbol of peace and non-violence in history. He played a pivotal role in leading India's struggle for independence, earning him a place among the most prominent figures in the nation's history.

Despite his global recognition and impact, Gandhi notably faced disappointment in his lifetime, being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times between 1937 and 1948 without receiving it. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Gandhi is universally hailed as the "father of the nation."

Also read: PM Modi halts speech as journalist faints at Mayurbhanj rally, instructs his medical team to intervene (WATCH)

His legacy transcends borders, with the United Nations commemorating his birthday on October 2 as the 'International Day of Non-Violence' since 2007. Gandhi's influence also extends to the realm of currency, as his image has been a fixture on Indian currency since 1969.

To honour his unparalleled contributions, the Indian government annually bestows the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize upon distinguished social activists, world leaders, and exemplary citizens, serving as a tribute to his enduring legacy of peace and social change.

Latest Videos