Working to win 150 seats: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regularly claimed that Uddhav Thackeray, as chief minister, would rarely leave Mumbai, despite pressing issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown and heavy rains distressing farmers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of winning 150 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, February 17.

In the BJP's executive body meeting, Fadnavis claimed Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government worked from home and was mired in corruption.

However, BJP workers continued to meet people during the pandemic, and a change in government in June last year has accelerated development in the state, claimed Fadnavis.

"We are working hard to win more than 150 Assembly seats (out of 288). Central government schemes, and the eradication of corruption, have provided relief to citizens. The Union budget provided relief to the middle class, including a higher income tax rebate," Fadnavis added.

In his address, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged booth workers to promote state and federal welfare programmes to citizens through door-to-door campaigns.

(With inputs from PTI)

