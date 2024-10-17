Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nibha Singh, a determined journalist, confronted Bihar Police officers patrolling the highway in a Mahindra Bolero without registration plates—front and rear. An undated video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, with many users praising the journalist's actions.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

    In a fiery encounter in Bihar's Jamui, a confrontation between a reporter and Bihar Police officers has exposed what appears to be a blatant disregard for the law by the very people tasked with upholding it. Nibha Singh, a determined journalist, confronted Bihar Police officers patrolling the highway in a Mahindra Bolero without registration plates—front and rear.

    Singh, armed with a camera and questions, sought an explanation from the officer on why a police vehicle was openly violating traffic rules, when the same is not acceptable on part of the local public. The scene quickly escalated when the officer, visibly shaken, began fumbling for an answer. As the camera rolled, capturing every moment, the officer’s frustration boiled over into arrogance.

    Rather than addressing the legitimate concerns, she snapped at Singh, demanding the reporter stop her recording.

    The incident didn’t end with one vehicle. Witnesses reported that other police vehicles, all bearing the signage of Bihar Police Jamui, were similarly flouting regulations by cruising around without number plates.

    Locals revealed that this brazen breach of the law has become a disturbingly common sight over the years, raising questions about accountability within the local police force.

    The video has sparked outrage, with calls for swift action against these violators of the very laws they are meant to enforce.

     

     

     

