    Winter-like weather expected in THESE North Indian states just before Diwali

    The disturbance is expected to usher in winter-like conditions, coinciding with the festival of lights. While the mountainous regions are expected to receive significant precipitation, it remains uncertain whether the rains will extend to the Delhi-NCR area.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    As Diwali approaches, North India is set to experience a shift in weather due to a strong Western Disturbance expected to hit the region between October 24 and 26. This meteorological phenomenon is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to several northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, northern Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

    The disturbance is expected to usher in winter-like conditions, coinciding with the festival of lights. While the mountainous regions are expected to receive significant precipitation, it remains uncertain whether the rains will extend to the Delhi-NCR area.

    Omar Abdullah takes oath as first chief minister of Union territory Jammu and Kashmir

    Western Disturbances are common during this time of year, marking the transition from the monsoon season to winter in northern India. Residents are preparing for cooler, wetter conditions as they gear up for Diwali celebrations.

    Meanwhile, parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days. Schools and colleges in these states have been closed, and companies have instructed employees to work from home. The inclement weather has also led to flight cancellations.

    Chennai received some relief as the rain paused on Wednesday morning, though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of more severe weather ahead. A well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, moving at a speed of 10 kmph towards the northwest.

    Depression to hit Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast on October 17; residents urged to stay indoors

    The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern Andhra Pradesh and northeastern Tamil Nadu in the next 24 to 36 hours. Southern Karnataka is also expected to experience a fresh spell of rain during this period, bringing further weather disruptions to the region.

