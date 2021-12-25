  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning

    Forest officials are trying hard to rescue a leopard that strayed into a residential area of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The hunt for the leopard has entered the third day. The big cat was captured on CCTV late Friday night and then again on Saturday afternoon.

    wildlife MP: Attempts continue to rescue leopard that strayed into Chhatarpur residential area on Thursday morning drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chhatarpur, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 10:27 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A joint team of Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) and Chhatarpur Forest Division have been trying to rescue a leopard that strayed into Madhya Pradesh’s Chattarpur’s residential area on early Thursday morning.

    Despite several attempts, the forest teams have not yet been able to rescue the leopard, as rescue operations are underway on the third day. Chhattarpur is barely at a distance of 70 kilometres from the PTR, meaning that the area is already surrounded by jungles which has a fairly decent population of wildlife including leopards and tigers.

    Anurag Kumar, District Forest Officer, Chhattarpur, told Asianet News that attempts are on to rescue the leopard. “Chhatarpur is surrounded by forest area, and at the same time, there are hillocks and forest patches in the city as well. The leopard has strayed from the jungles, teams are trying to rescue it, for this, a team from Panna Tiger Reserve has also been called,” said the DFO.

    ALSO READ: Omicron derails India's bid to bring cheetah out of extinction

    The team that arrived from Panna also tried to tranquillize the big cat; however, they failed at the attempt. “One of the biggest hurdles in our rescue operation is that people are not cooperating with the teams. There have been incidences wherein people were shouting at the animal, and also tried to throw things at it. These are hindrances in a rescue operation. The team that came from Panna to tranquillize it, also could not do so for the same reason.”

    ALSO READ: Tribal Pride Day: Grim state of tribals in the land of Rani Kamlapati

    So, how are the teams trying to rescue the big cat? To this, DFO Kumar said, “We will either tranquillize it or push it towards the forest areas. The leopard was seen on the outskirts of the city on Friday night. In case if it does not move back to the forest, we will have to tranquillize it and release it in the forest.”

    Meanwhile, there have been no casualties reported since the adult leopard, supposedly a male, strayed into the residential area. However, CCTV footage showed that it went after a dog. On Saturday afternoon, the leopard was once again seen at Paradise colony.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 10:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students gcw

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

    Maharajas authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime says Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef gcw

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases Mumbai registers 683 both cities witness huge jump gcw

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases, Mumbai registers 683; both cities witness huge jump

    Recent Stories

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students gcw

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

    Marvel Studios Kevin Feige talks about India here is what he said drb

    Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

    Maharajas authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime says Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef gcw

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon