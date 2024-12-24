Why Prayagraj has been a symbol of abundance for Chinese since ancient times

Xuanzang, who spent 16 years studying various parts of India, visited Prayagraj. In 644 CE, he praised the kingdom of the powerful king Harshavardhana, highlighting its abundance of grain. He also described Prayagraj as a region with favorable climate, health, and abundant fruit-bearing trees.

Prayagraj has been a favored destination for the Chinese for nearly 1400 years, as clearly mentioned by the famous Chinese traveler Xuanzang in his writings. China's fascination with India's cultural heritage has always been strong, with many neighboring countries drawn to its rich traditions. In ancient times, China sent a series of five travelers to India to study its cultural significance.

He described the people of Prayagraj and its surroundings as humble, well-behaved, and devoted to learning. Archaeological surveys and studies further support the fact that Prayagraj didn’t earn the title of 'Tirthraj' (King of all pilgrimage sites) without reason.

In his book Si-Yu-Ki, Xuanzang wrote about the cultural significance of Prayagraj, mentioning that kings and rulers from all over the country used to gather here to celebrate religious festivals and donate to the community.

Among these rulers, the reign of the powerful King Harshavardhana was the most prominent. Xuanzang's writings provide an interesting description of Prayagraj's importance in ancient times. He noted that large religious festivals were held in Prayagraj, with over 500,000 people attending. During these events, many great kings and rulers participated.

Xuanzang also mentioned that the territory of this great kingdom extended up to 500 li (approximately 1,000 miles). Prayagraj, located between the two holy rivers, the Ganges and Yamuna, was situated within a 20-li radius. The climate here was warm, and the environment was very favorable for health.

The Chinese traveler wrote about a temple in the city (currently the Patalpuri Temple within the fort) that is renowned for its decoration and miraculous wonders. He mentioned that people believe that offering a single coin here is equivalent to donating a thousand coins in terms of merit. In the temple courtyard stands a large tree (Akshay Vat), whose branches and leaves spread far and wide. It is believed that bathing here washes away all sins.

He further noted that visitors to Prayagraj observe a special tradition where they fast for seven days and eat rice only on one day. Between the two rivers lies a beautiful and clean sandy field. This is where the wealthiest people from across the country come to bathe at the Sangam and donate their wealth before leaving.

In the Meja Tehsil of Prayagraj, the confluence of the Belan and Tons rivers reveals the cultural development from the Paleolithic, Mesolithic, and Neolithic periods. Additionally, the Department of Ancient History at Allahabad University conducted a survey in 1962-63 in the Belan and Sevati regions, uncovering ancient sites such as Hanumanganj, Lon Ghati, and Majhgawan.

The survey of the Belan Valley also uncovered evidence of early human habitation. The cultural remnants and fragments of pottery found here provide insight into the people who lived in the area. The items discovered offer solid evidence of the development of Neolithic culture in the region.

Anupam Parihar, the editor of Saraswati magazine, explains that the Chinese traveler Xuanzang is the second such traveler who wrote in great detail about India, particularly Prayagraj. In his own book, Prayag Ki Dharmik Aur Adhyatmik Virasat, Parihar describes Emperor Harshavardhana as a powerful ruler who organized the largest event at the Triveni Sangam for the welfare of his people.

He states that, just like Emperor Harshavardhana, the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is also a key figure in the development of Prayagraj. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, more than Rs 6,000 crore are being spent to make this year’s Mahakumbh both divine and grand. This is a result of his development-oriented policies, which have made Prayagraj the host of the world’s largest festival.

