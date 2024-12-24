Why Prayagraj has been a symbol of abundance for Chinese since ancient times

Xuanzang, who spent 16 years studying various parts of India, visited Prayagraj. In 644 CE, he praised the kingdom of the powerful king Harshavardhana, highlighting its abundance of grain. He also described Prayagraj as a region with favorable climate, health, and abundant fruit-bearing trees. 

Why Prayagraj has been a symbol of abundance for Chinese since ancient times AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 6:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

Prayagraj has been a favored destination for the Chinese for nearly 1400 years, as clearly mentioned by the famous Chinese traveler Xuanzang in his writings. China's fascination with India's cultural heritage has always been strong, with many neighboring countries drawn to its rich traditions. In ancient times, China sent a series of five travelers to India to study its cultural significance.

Xuanzang, who spent 16 years studying various parts of India, visited Prayagraj. In 644 CE, he praised the kingdom of the powerful king Harshavardhana, highlighting its abundance of grain. He also described Prayagraj as a region with favorable climate, health, and abundant fruit-bearing trees. 

He described the people of Prayagraj and its surroundings as humble, well-behaved, and devoted to learning. Archaeological surveys and studies further support the fact that Prayagraj didn’t earn the title of 'Tirthraj' (King of all pilgrimage sites) without reason.

In his book Si-Yu-Ki, Xuanzang wrote about the cultural significance of Prayagraj, mentioning that kings and rulers from all over the country used to gather here to celebrate religious festivals and donate to the community. 

Among these rulers, the reign of the powerful King Harshavardhana was the most prominent. Xuanzang's writings provide an interesting description of Prayagraj's importance in ancient times. He noted that large religious festivals were held in Prayagraj, with over 500,000 people attending. During these events, many great kings and rulers participated. 

Xuanzang also mentioned that the territory of this great kingdom extended up to 500 li (approximately 1,000 miles). Prayagraj, located between the two holy rivers, the Ganges and Yamuna, was situated within a 20-li radius. The climate here was warm, and the environment was very favorable for health.

The Chinese traveler wrote about a temple in the city (currently the Patalpuri Temple within the fort) that is renowned for its decoration and miraculous wonders. He mentioned that people believe that offering a single coin here is equivalent to donating a thousand coins in terms of merit. In the temple courtyard stands a large tree (Akshay Vat), whose branches and leaves spread far and wide. It is believed that bathing here washes away all sins. 

He further noted that visitors to Prayagraj observe a special tradition where they fast for seven days and eat rice only on one day. Between the two rivers lies a beautiful and clean sandy field. This is where the wealthiest people from across the country come to bathe at the Sangam and donate their wealth before leaving. 

In the Meja Tehsil of Prayagraj, the confluence of the Belan and Tons rivers reveals the cultural development from the Paleolithic, Mesolithic, and Neolithic periods. Additionally, the Department of Ancient History at Allahabad University conducted a survey in 1962-63 in the Belan and Sevati regions, uncovering ancient sites such as Hanumanganj, Lon Ghati, and Majhgawan. 

The survey of the Belan Valley also uncovered evidence of early human habitation. The cultural remnants and fragments of pottery found here provide insight into the people who lived in the area. The items discovered offer solid evidence of the development of Neolithic culture in the region.

Anupam Parihar, the editor of Saraswati magazine, explains that the Chinese traveler Xuanzang is the second such traveler who wrote in great detail about India, particularly Prayagraj. In his own book, Prayag Ki Dharmik Aur Adhyatmik Virasat, Parihar describes Emperor Harshavardhana as a powerful ruler who organized the largest event at the Triveni Sangam for the welfare of his people.

He states that, just like Emperor Harshavardhana, the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is also a key figure in the development of Prayagraj. Under CM Yogi’s leadership, more than Rs 6,000 crore  are being spent to make this year’s Mahakumbh both divine and grand. This is a result of his development-oriented policies, which have made Prayagraj the host of the world’s largest festival.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claim drugs meant for actresses in Kochi dmn

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claims drugs meant for actresses in Kochi

Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured snt

BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured

From Ayodhya to Chitrakoot: Mahakumbh 2025 sparks infrastructure revolution AJR

From Ayodhya to Chitrakoot: Mahakumbh 2025 sparks infrastructure revolution

Sanjay Mishra lauds Yogi govt's efforts for grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Sanjay Mishra lauds Yogi govt's efforts for grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi calls for unity to showcase Prayagraj's hospitality to the world

Recent Stories

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claim drugs meant for actresses in Kochi dmn

Kerala: One more held after MDMA seizure in Malappuram, accused claims drugs meant for actresses in Kochi

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Honda Motor Stock Sees Retail Buzz Explode 4,800% After Best Day In 16 Years: Here's What Is Driving Interest

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Hive Digital Stock Rallies Pre-Market On $30M Nvidia Bet: Retail Cautiously Optimistic

Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured snt

BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured

Rs 1,000 pension without income cap: Lakshmi Bhandar brings BIG changes for women AJR

Rs 1,000 pension without income cap: Lakshmi Bhandar brings BIG changes for women

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon