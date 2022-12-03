Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar

Rohit Godara, the history-sheeter of the Lawrence gang, has taken responsibility for Raju Theth's death. Also, he said that he has avenged the murder of Anandpal and Balveer.

In a recent development, some unknown miscreants on Saturday (December 3) killed gangster Raju Theth in Rajasthan's Sikar. He was shot dead in Udyog Nagar area of Sikar near his residence.

According to the information, Raju Theth's enmity was going on in the Anandpal gang. It is also said that Anandpal gang and Lawrence Bishnoi gang were working together.

Rohit Godara, the history-sheeter of the Lawrence gang, has taken responsibility for Raju Theth's death. Also, he said that he has avenged the murder of Anandpal and Balveer.

Meanwhile, the video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that miscreants are firing openly on the victim. Four accused are visible in the video.

Currently, Rohit Godara operates the crime company of Lawrence and Goldie from Azerbaijan. He is a wanted criminal in India. Rohit had a hand in giving shelter and grenade to Deepak Tinu during his absconding.

According to the sources of Delhi Police Special Cell, miscreants were planning to kill Raju Theth for 10 years.

Earlier on Friday, Punjab Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with 20 pistols in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. The accused, Bunty of Bhiwani, Haryana, is an inter-state weapon smuggler, police said.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, in a joint operation with the Mohali police arrested Bunty with 20 pistols, including three of .30 calibre with two magazines, two 9MM with two magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines.