Who was Kodiyeri Balakrishnan?

Born on November 16, 1953, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan completed his education at Kodiyeri Oniyan High School, Mahatma Gandhi College, Mahe, and University College, Trivandrum.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was a senior CPM politician and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, for specialist treatment for cancer on August 29. The veteran CPM leader breathed his last on October 2. He was 68 years old.

Balakrishnan had recently stepped down as party state secretary due to his health situation and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

Also read: Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away

From 2015 to 2022, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan served as Secretary of the CPI (M), Kerala State Committee. He was the Minister of Home Affairs and Tourism during the time of VS Achudanandan's Ministry.

In 1987, he was elected as an MLA to the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Tellicherry constituency. He was the deputy opposition leader during the 2001–2006 UDF government rule.

Also read: Will build govt schools, get Narmada water to Kutch if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

He held the position of deputy opposition leader in 2011. He was re-elected for a second term as Party State Secretary, but recently had to resign owing to health problems.

Born on November 16, 1953, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan completed his education at Kodiyeri Oniyan High School, Mahatma Gandhi College, Mahe, and University College, Trivandrum.

He became active in politics while studying at Mahatma Gandhi College, Mahe, through the student wing of the CPI (M).

Also read: Capt Amarinder Singh slams Punjab's AAP govt of doing ‘nothing’ on Khalistan issue

He was Secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the SFI and its All India Joint Secretary. He also served as the Kannur district president of DYFI in the early 1980s.

During the time of the emergency, he was imprisoned for 16 months. He married SR Vinodini and has two children, Binoy Kodiyeri and Bineesh Kodiyeri.