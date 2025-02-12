Who was Acharya Satyendra Das, the longest-serving chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, passed away on Wednesday (Feb 12) at SGPGIMS, Lucknow, at the age of 85. A revered member of the Nirvani Akhara, he had dedicated his life to spiritual service since the age of 20.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Ayodhya: Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, has passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, according to a statement released by the institute. He was 85 years old. He was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) in the Neurology ward on February 3 after suffering a brain stroke on February 2. His condition was reported to be critical at the time of admission.

Who was Acharya Satyendra Das?

Mahant Satyendra Das had been the head priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple since the age of 20, serving through significant historical events, including the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Before the demolition of the Babri Masjid, Das relocated the idols to the nearby Fakire Mandir. Following the demolition, he placed them in the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. After the consecration of the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he continued to serve as its chief priest.

A revered member of the Nirvani Akhara, Acharya Satyendra Das devoted his life to spiritual service from the age of 20. Widely recognized for his accessibility, he was often approached by the media for his perspectives on temple developments and religious matters in Ayodhya.

Health condition:

Das was first admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya before being transferred to SGPGI for advanced medical treatment. He had been struggling with multiple health issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure. On Tuesday evening, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited SGPGI to inquire about his condition.

The 85-year-old earlier this month after he suffered a brain stroke.

