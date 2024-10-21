Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Zeeshan Siddique? Congress MLA defying Lawrence Bishnoi after his father's assassination

    The motive behind Baba Siddique's murder remains unclear, although one of the arrested shooters claimed that the veteran politician had ties to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and was "not a good man."

    Who is Zeeshan Siddique? Congress MLA defying Lawrence Bishnoi after his father's assassination AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 12:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 12:43 PM IST

    Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, has revealed that he is now being targeted by the same individuals responsible for his father's murder. On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen, allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Despite the looming threat, Zeeshan remains defiant, saying that he will not be intimidated.

    In a powerful social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Zeeshan Siddique wrote, "They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change, and withstood the storms with unwavering courage."

    What does Cyclone Dana's name mean, and how will it affect Odisha?

    Challenging the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, believed to be behind his father's killing, Zeeshan continued, "Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won. To them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood: ALIVE, RELENTLESS, and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you."

    The motive behind Baba Siddique's murder remains unclear, although one of the arrested shooters claimed that the veteran politician had ties to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and was "not a good man."

    Zeeshan Siddique represents the Bandra East constituency in the state assembly. The 34-year-old first contested the Maharashtra elections in 2019, securing a victory against a Shiv Sena candidate by a margin of 5,790 votes. The Bandra East seat had previously been held by his father, who served as a three-time MLA.

    'Avoid Air India flights from November 1-19': Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warns passengers

    Zeeshan has faced controversies in the past. In 2021, the Bombay High Court ordered an investigation into his and actor Sonu Sood's alleged involvement in the "illegal distribution" of the antiviral drug Remdesivir during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    In light of recent developments, authorities have uncovered further threats against Zeeshan. A photograph of the Congress leader was found on the phone of one of the accused in his father's murder, confirming that Zeeshan was also on the target list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Supreme Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Gujarat University defamation case AJR

    Supreme Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Gujarat University defamation case

    CM Yogi allocates Rs 1,380 crore for police housing and administrative building maintenance dmn

    CM Yogi allocates Rs 1,380 crore for police housing and administrative building maintenance

    Surge in demand promises prosperous Deepavali for Uttar Pradesh Terracotta artisans vkp

    Surge in demand promises prosperous Deepavali for UP's Terracotta artisans

    On camera, Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav abuses CJI over Babri verdict, viral video sparks huge row (WATCH) shk

    On camera, Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav abuses CJI over Babri verdict, viral video sparks huge row (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon