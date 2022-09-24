Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Pulkit Arya, arrested in Ankita Bhandari murder case?

    Uttarakhand is in a state of shock after the murder of 19-year-old girl at a resort owned by a BJP leader’s son came under spotlight. The body of the girl was found near Chilla canal on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves in the northern state.

    A Bharatiya Janata Party leader's son and two employees of a resort he owns in Uttarakhand's Pauri have been arrested for allegedly killing its receptionist. She  had been missing for the last few days, police said. Additionally, a revenue police sub-inspector was fired for allegedly mistreating the victim's parents when they arrived to report their child stolen.

    Ankita Bhandari, the victim, was a 19-year-old receptionist at the Ganga Bhojpur resort in the Pauri district. She had been missing since Monday. Her body was recovered from a canal on Saturday morning. The three accused have been identified as Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort in Yamkeshwar block, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta. The trio were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

    Also Read | Ankita Bhandari Case: Uttarakhand cops claim BJP leader's son 'confessed' to killing resort receptionist

    Who is Pulkit Arya?

    According to the police, Pulkit Arya, the proprietor of Vanantara Resort, is Vinod Arya's son, a former state minister. A source claimed Pulkit was involved in controversy even though the country was under pandemic lockdown. He reached the restricted area in Uttarkashi along with a controversial leader of Uttar Pradesh, Amarmani Tripathi. Tripathi is accused of killing a woman and has been in jail for 14 years over murder charges.

    It should be mentioned that Vinod Arya, Pulkit's father, is well-known name in the Bharatiya Janata Party. He now serves on the BJP OBC Morcha's national executive. He was a previous minister of state and is now co-in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly passes bill barring anticipatory bail to rape accused; check details

    Ankit Arya, his other son, is a minister of state. He now serves as the vice-chairman of the OBC Welfare Commission for Uttarakhand.

