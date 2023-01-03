Who is Justice BV Nagarathna, in line to be India's first woman CJI?

Born on October 30 1962, Justice Nagarathna may become the first female Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2027 with a tenure of over one month. The 60-year-old Justice is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah, who was on the top SC post for six months in 1989.

From the validity of demonetisation to freedom of speech and expression for lawmakers, Supreme Court Justice BV Nagarathna has delivered two dissenting judgments in as many days. Justice Nagarathna said the demonetisation of high-value currency notes was "vitiated and unlawful." She was the junior-most judge on the bench. Justice Nagarathna noted there was no independent application of mind by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the entire exercise was carried out in 24 hours.

Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah. She became a lawyer on October 28, 1987 in Bangalore, where she practised in the areas of constitutional law, business, insurance, and services.

She was appointed to the High Court of Karnataka on February 18, 2008, as an Additional Judge, then on February 17, 2010, she was made a permanent Judge. She will serve as an apex court judge until October 29, 2027, and after September 23, 2027, she might serve as the first female CJI for more than one month.

In September 2027, Justice Nagarathna, who was promoted to the Supreme Court in 2021, would assume the role of Chief Justice of India, although for a brief 36-day term, making it the third-shortest tenure in Supreme Court history.

Her scheduled elevation as CJI would also mark the second time that someone has followed in their father’s footsteps to the top of the Indian judiciary. In 1989, ES Venkataramiah, the father of Justice Nagarathna, served as CJI for six months.

In November 2022, Justice DY Chandrachud was appointed Chief Justice of India, making him the first Chief Justice whose father had also held the office. In this case, Justice YV Chandrachud had been appointed CJI in the late 1970s.

