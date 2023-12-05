Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

    Before her political ascent, Baryl Vannaisangi served as a corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC). Her academic background includes a degree in Master of Arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya.

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Baryl Vannaisangi, at 32 years old, made history by clinching victory in the Mizoram assembly elections from the Aizawl South-III constituency, securing her position as the youngest female Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the state. Representing the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), she garnered a significant mandate with 9,370 votes, surpassing the Mizo National Front's (MNF) candidate, F Lalnunmawia.

    Before her political ascent, Baryl Vannaisangi served as a corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC). Her academic background includes a degree in Master of Arts from the North Eastern Hill University in Shillong, Meghalaya. Notably, her election affidavit reveals no criminal record. She initially commenced her professional journey as a prominent television anchor.

    Beyond politics, Baryl has cultivated a substantial social media presence, particularly on Instagram, boasting a follower count exceeding 251,000. Her profile, encompassing 446 posts, identifies her multifaceted roles as a "TV Presenter/Hostess/Anchor/Politician."

    The ZPM orchestrated a remarkable victory in the 40-member Mizoram assembly elections, seizing 27 seats and displacing the MNF, which secured only 10 seats under Zoramthanga's leadership.

    The BJP, contesting 23 seats, clinched victories in two constituencies, while the Congress secured a single seat. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its maiden contest with four seats, did not secure a win.

    Notably, Baryl Vannaisangi was among three women candidates who emerged triumphant in the state's assembly elections, alongside Lalrinpuii from Aizawl South-III, Lunglei East's Lalrinpuii, and Prova Chakma from MNF. This marked a pivotal moment as the preceding Mizoram Assembly did not include any women MLAs.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
