What does the ban on PFI and other fronts mean to India? All you need to know

The Popular Front of India (PFI), was on Wednesday (September 28) banned for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its alleged links to terror funding. Along with PFI, the MHA also banned Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala for 5 years.

The ban on PFI and its other fronts under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act’s Section 3, which makes it "terrorist organisation", means that it would cripple its funding, recruitment, and other activities as anyone found associated with it can be booked under terror charges in any part of the country.

The PFI and its remaining office bearers will, from now on, not be able to hold protests, seminars, conferences, donation exercises, or come up with publications, and any such activity after the arrests of its top leadership in a crackdown since September 22. The central agencies or the local police can immediately declare the activities as illegal.

The cadre-based organisation is further going to face action in the coming days. The bank accounts, properties, and offices of the PFI and associated organisations could be seized or attached and there will be travel restrictions on its office-bearers.

The demand to ban the outfit and its other fronts were made by several states. The decision was taken based on the report of the investigating agencies.

Assam, where several PFI members were arrested last week, had asked the Home Ministry to ban the PFI for its alleged links with terror groups. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised concerns that since PFI is spread across the country, a single state cannot fight it, hence the need to ban it by the centre.

On September 22 and September 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and state police conducted raids in multiple locations on the PFI.

In the first round of raids, as many as 106 people belonging to PFI were arrested. Meanwhile, in the second, 247 people belonging to PFI were arrested/detained. Investigating agencies got enough evidence against the outfit, based on which the decision to ban the outfit was taken.

On September 22, the NIA and ED carried out searches against the PFI at 93 locations in 15 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. At least 106 PFI members and their alleged associates were arrested in the first round of raids.